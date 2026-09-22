Lola Vice might have just landed on Paul Heyman's radar, and the timing is pretty interesting. During this week's WWE RAW, Heyman was spotted backstage watching Vice's segment with Roxanne Perez. He wasn't just passing through either. The Vision's longtime adviser was seen paying close attention to what was happening, creating a possible clue about where Vice could fit into WWE's plans next. Vice is already heading into the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match on October 10, which will be her first main roster PLE. That alone gives her a bigger stage, but Heyman watching her segment adds another layer to the situation. The Wiseman has a history of identifying talent for The Vision, so his focus on Vice has naturally opened the possibility that the group could be preparing to add another female superstar.

Why Paul Heyman Watching Lola Vice Matters

Heyman's connection to The Vision is still pretty strong even though he is no longer officially part of the stable. He helped form the group with Seth Rollins, and Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed were later brought into the faction.

Rollins was eventually removed from The Vision in late 2025, while Heyman stayed around until July this year. Even after leaving officially, he has continued appearing in backstage segments and advising the group.

RAW gave another example of that role. Earlier in the night, Heyman warned Breakker about the threat coming from Oba Femi. Then later, he was spotted watching Vice and Perez. That makes his interest in the young star a little harder to ignore.

Lola Vice Has A Major Test Coming At Money In The Bank

Vice has already secured her spot in the Women's Money in the Bank match, putting her alongside several other rising names. Jacy Jayne and Sol Ruca have also qualified, while Roxanne Perez remains part of the picture after years of experience at a high level.

For Vice, the October 10 event will be her first main roster PLE. How she performs there could give Heyman another reason to keep watching her, especially with The Vision already featuring some of WWE's biggest younger stars.

The remaining spots are still being decided. Giulia, Charlotte Flair, and Lash Legend are scheduled to fight on SmackDown for another place in the match. Legend enters that bout with recent singles wins over Chelsea Green, Tiffany Stratton, and Giulia.

Could Lola Vice Actually Join The Vision?

There is no confirmation that Vice is joining the stable yet. The clue comes from Heyman's actions, not an official announcement.

Still, the possibility is easy to understand. The Vision has already been built around Breakker and Reed, with Heyman continuing to guide them from the background. If Vice impressed him enough to make him stop and watch her segment, she could at least be someone worth keeping an eye on.

For now, the bigger test is Money in the Bank. Vice will get her first main roster PLE opportunity on October 10, while the final spot in the Women's Ladder Match is still waiting to be decided.