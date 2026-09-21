Raw rolled into San Antonio's Frost Bank Center on September 21, 2026, and the show wasted no time getting personal. Penta walked out first, still fuming over his title loss to Roman Reigns the week before, and he had not even finished talking before The Judgment Day showed up to poke the wound.

What followed was a hard-hitting brawl, a Money in the Bank qualifier that kept the crowd guessing until the final pin, and a couple of backstage moments that hinted at trouble brewing inside The Bloodline. Joe Tessitore and Wade Barrett called the action from ringside.

WWE Raw Results And Winners For Sept. 21, 2026

Roxanne Perez wins against IYO SKY and AAA Reina de Reinas Champion La Catalina in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match Je'Von Evans claimed victory over World Tag Team Champion Bron Breakker via Disqualification Lyra Valkyria defeated Bayley Penta defeated “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and Dragon Lee in a Money in the Bank Triple Threat Qualifying Match

Major Highlights And Shocking Moments From Raw

Penta opened the show. He told the crowd that facing Reigns in Mexico City, in front of his own family and fans, was one of the biggest nights of his career, and he made clear he still wants another shot at the title because, in his words, he fights for more than himself.

That is when Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh cut him off. Mysterio told Penta to get in line, reminding him he already had his title shot and lost it, and warned that Judgment Day would be the ones holding gold once Money in the Bank came around. Penta shot back that the only real King of the Luchadores is Mysterio's father, which set off a two-on-one attack. Penta held his own, clearing both men from the ring with a top-rope crossbody before Mysterio and McDonagh backed off.

Backstage, The Bloodline showed cracks. Jimmy and Jey Uso pushed Jacob Fatu to respond to a rival group known as 946, while Solo Sikoa tried waving a white flag and asking for patience. When Sikoa refused to acknowledge the Usos as captains or Reigns as Tribal Chief, they cut him loose on the spot, leaving Fatu stunned.

Later, LA Knight ran into Sikoa in the hallway and made it clear he was not thrilled about the earlier attempt to rejoin The Bloodline. Knight told Sikoa they needed to focus on getting past Money in the Bank, and warned him not to think about cashing in if Knight walks away with the title. Sikoa's response was short: Knight is still his guy, and he wants to see him win. LA Knight acknowledges Roman Reigns' greatness but vows to defeat him at Money in the Bank, claiming he is the true uncrowned champion.

Further, as Je'Von Evans was being attacked by The Vision following a disqualification win, Oba Femi storms the ring, dismantles The Vision with brutal attacks and a chair, then stands tall alongside Evans to a massive crowd reaction.