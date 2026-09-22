Solo Sikoa's night on WWE RAW took a nasty turn before he could even get to his Money in the Bank qualifying match. He was supposed to face Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio in a Triple Threat, but that match changed completely after 946 caught up with him backstage. Solo was taken away in a Black SUV, leaving WWE officials scrambling over what to do next. The situation became even stranger after RAW ended, when Royce Keys released unseen footage showing what happened to Solo after the abduction. The clip showed Keys and OTM taking him to an unknown location, with Solo still wearing a hood. The footage gave a little more detail about where the former Street Champion of the Island ended up, though it left plenty of questions hanging around the entire situation.

Solo Sikoa Was Taken Away Before His Money In The Bank Match

Before everything went sideways, Solo had tried to get some backup from his own family. He approached Jacob Fatu and The Usos backstage and offered to join forces with them against 946.

Jey Uso, however, made his condition very clear. Solo had to acknowledge The Usos as captains and Roman Reigns as his Tribal Chief. Solo refused to do that, and the conversation ended with The Usos brushing him off.

That left Solo without their support. Not long after, 946 attacked him backstage. Royce Keys and OTM forced him into the back of their Black SUV and drove away before The Bloodline or LA Knight could stop them.

Adam Pearce rushed to the scene and called the police. He later announced that Solo could not compete, but the planned three-way match still went ahead.

Penta Replaced Solo And Qualified For Money In The Bank

With Solo removed from the match, WWE needed a replacement. Penta stepped in and took the vacant spot, eventually winning the Triple Threat and securing his place at Money in the Bank in New Orleans. Solo, meanwhile, was nowhere near the ring.

The situation got another update after RAW when Royce Keys posted exclusive footage of what happened after the abduction. Keys and OTM were seen taking Solo to an abandoned site. Keys then removed his own hood and claimed that his brothers had “left him here to die.”

Solo was left at the location with his hood still covering his head. Royce Keys added a short caption to the footage: “One by One by One.”

Exclusive Footage Leaves Solo's WWE Future Unclear

The footage suggests Solo will miss Money in the Bank 2026 and could remain away from WWE television for the foreseeable future.

That creates a strange situation around 946 and its ongoing attacks. Solo is now the latest target, but the footage does not reveal what Royce Keys and OTM ultimately want from him.

For now, the biggest development is that Solo's planned Money in the Bank opportunity is gone, while Penta has taken the spot he was supposed to occupy.