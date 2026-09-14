WWE made a pretty unusual move during its latest stop in Chile, with Stephanie Vaquer defeating Liv Morgan for the Women's World Championship at a house show in Santiago. The title switch took place on Saturday, September 12, 2026, during the last stop of WWE's South America tour. As such, Vaquer, a native of San Fernando, Chile, became champion once more in front of her home crowd.

Not only did the match feature two of the best women wrestlers, but it was also marked by one major name playing an important role in an uncharacteristic capacity. Becky Lynch acted as a special guest referee and became a part of the finish of the match, where Vaquer was victorious over Morgan. As videos from the show suggest, Vaquer celebrated in the ring after getting a pinfall victory, whereas Morgan seems to have hugged her after the match. However, a title switch on a non-televised show is not something unusual for the Women's World Championship.

Why Stephanie Vaquer's Chile win was such a big moment

Vaquer's victory gave her the Women's World Championship for the second time in her short main roster run. She had originally won the vacant title at Wrestlepalooza in September 2025 after defeating Iyo Sky.

Her latest run at the belt came after months of history with Morgan. Morgan won the 2026 Royal Rumble and used that opportunity to challenge Vaquer at WrestleMania 42. She won that match and captured her third Women's World Championship, putting Vaquer on the outside of the title picture for a while.

That changed when Vaquer returned on the August 3 episode of Monday Night RAW. She attacked Morgan and then had a stare-down with Lynch, setting up the next part of the story.

We made the impossible possible.

History was made.



September 12, 2026

WWE Women's World Champion

Santiago, Chile ???????? pic.twitter.com/U35DFAbFVB — Stephanie Vaquer (@Steph_Vaquer) September 13, 2026

How Becky Lynch helped Vaquer regain the title

Vaquer got another championship opportunity on the September 7 edition of RAW, but that match did not go her way. Judgment Day's Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez interfered, helping Morgan keep the title.

She didn't have to wait long for another chance.

Just days later in Santiago, Vaquer faced Morgan again, this time with Lynch acting as the special referee. Lynch got involved late in the match, helping “La Primera” secure the victory and regain the championship.

The finish had an extra layer because Vaquer had already crossed paths with Lynch during her August return.

What happened to Liv Morgan after the title loss

Morgan's title reign ended away from WWE television, with the championship changing hands at the South America tour's final house show. The footage from Santiago showed the crowd celebrating Vaquer's win, while Morgan appeared to embrace the new champion after the pinfall.

For Vaquer, the result completed a quick turnaround from losing her televised title opportunity on September 7 to becoming champion again on September 12.

She now holds two Women's World Championship reigns on the main roster, and the unresolved question from the latest match is whether Lynch and Vaquer will eventually have a match of their own after Lynch's role in the title change.