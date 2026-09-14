The Rock has addressed the biggest question surrounding his recent weight loss, and his explanation has nothing to do with a WWE comeback. The WWE legend revealed that he has dropped around 50 pounds while preparing for his current movie role, putting his weight at 235 pounds. That update comes as fans have been speculating about whether his slimmer look could be connected to a return to the ring.

His last WWE appearance came on March 1, 2025, when he aligned with John Cena and played a major role in Cena turning heel against Cody Rhodes. Since then, The Rock has been occupied with movie work and projects away from WWE. His latest Instagram post now gives a much clearer reason for the physical change, while another recent comment about WrestleMania has kept the return question alive.

The Rock Explains Why He Lost Around 50 Pounds

The weight loss happened over almost a year, The Rock explained. He said he went from 282 pounds, the weight he had when he started filming The Smashing Machine, down to his current 235-pound frame for his new role in Benny Safdie's Lizard Music.

That puts his latest weight at a level he hasn't seen since his freshman football season at the University of Miami. The Rock even joked that he was a little “light in the a**” for a defensive tackle back then, though he still considered himself a monster.

His Instagram update also focused on how he feels physically now. He said that at his current weight and body composition, he has never felt better, pointing to areas including strength, endurance, cardiovascular and metabolic health, joints and inflammation.

Why The Weight Change Started WWE Rumors

The timing of the transformation gave fans a reason to connect it with wrestling. With The Rock away from WWE since his March 2025 appearance, the noticeable change in his physique became part of the speculation around a possible return.

But his own explanation points toward his movie work instead. He directly linked the weight loss to the role he is currently filming, rather than announcing any wrestling plans.

The Rock Still Has WrestleMania In His Plans

There is one detail keeping the WWE comeback conversation alive. During an appearance on the Morning Shift podcast, The Rock made a promise to the hosts about his next WrestleMania appearance.

“I'll make the promise to you now,” he said, before telling them they would be his special guests whenever he does return to WrestleMania. He repeated the promise, saying they would be there “100%.”

So, there is no new return date attached to that comment. The Rock did, however, make it clear that he still sees a future WrestleMania appearance as something he plans to do. For now, his latest personal update is tied to Lizard Music, while his WWE return remains without a specific date.