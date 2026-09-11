Triple H is taking on a very different kind of writing project. The WWE Chief Content Officer has been named as one of the writers for Marvel's Amazing Spider-Man #1000, the huge anniversary issue set to hit stores on September 30. Rob Fee, another WWE creative figure, is also credited as a writer, putting both names alongside some of Marvel's biggest Spider-Man contributors. The milestone comic is not just a regular issue with a bigger number on the cover. Marvel is bringing together a large group of writers for the oversized edition, mixing the ongoing Spider-Man story with several anniversary stories. Triple H has his own contribution, titled “The Big Night,” with artwork from Ed McGuinness. Fee is also listed in the writing credits, though Marvel's preview does not say which story he worked on.

What Triple H wrote for Amazing Spider-Man #1000

Triple H's contribution is one of the anniversary stories included in the special issue. “The Big Night” will feature artwork by Ed McGuinness, giving the WWE executive a direct creative credit inside one of Marvel's biggest Spider-Man releases.

His appearance on the issue's writing team also adds another non-wrestling project to his work. Triple H is currently WWE's Chief Content Officer, but this comic puts his name into a completely different entertainment space.

WWE CCO Triple H is listed as one of the writers and contributors for The Amazing Spider-Man #1000, alongside WWE Director of Character Development Rob Fee. pic.twitter.com/gdsQDODmu0 — EliteRockerz ???? (@EliteClubS0B) September 10, 2026

Why Rob Fee is also part of the issue

Rob Fee is credited as another writer on Amazing Spider-Man #1000. Unlike Triple H's contribution, however, the available preview does not identify which specific story Fee wrote.

Fee's credit comes alongside his work in entertainment and creative development, in addition to his role with WWE. That makes the issue a notable crossover for both WWE figures, but in different ways.

Who else is writing Amazing Spider-Man #1000?

The anniversary issue has a packed writing lineup. Joe Kelly, Noah Hawley, Frank Miller, Dan Slott, J.M. DeMatteis, Brian Michael Bendis and Larry Lieber are among the other writers attached to the project.

Kelly and artist Pepe Larraz are handling the main story, while the other contributors are part of the collection of anniversary material. So Triple H and Fee are not replacing the regular creative team. Their work is part of a much bigger celebration around Spider-Man's 1,000th issue.

When will Amazing Spider-Man #1000 be released?

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 is scheduled to arrive in stores on September 30. Marvel also has a second printing planned for October 28.

That later edition will include sketch versions of covers by John Romita Jr. and Pepe Larraz, giving collectors another version of the landmark release after the first printing arrives.