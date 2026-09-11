Georges St-Pierre just gave Randy Orton one of the coolest compliments he could possibly get, and it had nothing to do with UFC. The former UFC star shared a video of himself practising Orton's famous RKO, showing that the WWE move has reached far beyond wrestling. Orton noticed the clip and decided to answer St-Pierre directly, turning a simple tribute into a pretty great crossover between two combat-sports legends. The exchange stands out because both men have spent years becoming major names in very different worlds. St-Pierre is regarded as one of the biggest and most talented fighters in UFC history, while Orton has built a similar reputation inside WWE. The Viper's RKO has become one of his signature moves, so seeing an MMA veteran try it was clearly enough to get Orton's attention.

Randy Orton's Response to Georges St-Pierre's RKO Video

St-Pierre's video showed him working on the RKO, the move that has been closely linked with Orton throughout his WWE career. Rather than ignoring the tribute, Orton shared his own reaction on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery #GSPouttanowhere https://t.co/RjvZNuWZSa — Randy Orton (@RandyOrton) September 11, 2026

His response was short, but it got the point across. Orton wrote, “Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery #GSPouttanowhere.”

The hashtag was a clear nod to one of the most recognizable parts of Orton's character, while the rest of the message kept the exchange light. There was no bigger statement attached to it. Just Orton acknowledging St-Pierre's attempt at his signature move.

Why the RKO Made This Crossover Stand Out

The interesting part here is who was doing the move. St-Pierre comes from the UFC world, not professional wrestling, yet he chose one of Orton's most famous moves for the tribute. That gives the interaction a different feel from a normal celebrity shoutout.

It also shows the kind of respect Orton has earned outside WWE. The two athletes built their reputations in separate sports, but St-Pierre still picked Orton's move to pay tribute to him.

Randy Orton's witty response has the whole wrestling and MMA world in awe and is an example of how "Greatness recognizes greatness."

Orton, meanwhile, is still positioned as one of WWE's biggest veterans and legends who continues to amaze fans worldwide.