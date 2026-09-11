WWE SmackDown is heading to Arena CDMX in Mexico City tonight with four matches already confirmed for the show. The biggest one comes in the Undisputed WWE Championship picture, where CM Punk will defend his title against Sami Zayn. Chelsea Green also has her WWE Women's Championship on the line against Nia Jax, while The War Raiders are set to defend the AAA World Tag Team Championship. There's more than just title fights on the card, too. Damian Priest and R-Truth will challenge The War Raiders, giving the AAA World Tag Team Championship another major matchup. Paige is also scheduled to face Nikki Bella, with the match carrying a personal revenge angle for Paige.

WWE SmackDown Tonight Full Match Card

The September 11 episode of WWE SmackDown comes from Arena CDMX in Mexico City, and the card has four confirmed matches. Three championship bouts are set, while Paige and Nikki Bella bring the non-title matchup to the show.

Undisputed WWE Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn

CM Punk (c) vs. Sami Zayn WWE Women's Championship: Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax

Chelsea Green (c) vs. Nia Jax AAA World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth

The War Raiders (c) vs. Damian Priest & R-Truth Singles Match: Paige vs. Nikki Bella

CM Punk will be defending the Undisputed WWE Championship against Sami Zayn, making the title match one of the biggest bouts on the card. Chelsea Green also has championship gold to protect when she faces Nia Jax for the WWE Women's Championship.

The AAA World Tag Team Championship will also be up for grabs. The War Raiders enter as champions against Damian Priest and R-Truth. Away from the title fights, Paige will face Nikki Bella as she looks for revenge.

WWE SmackDown Tonight Start Time and Streaming Details

Friday Night SmackDown is scheduled for its regular 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT start time in the United States. The show airs across different regions at different local times, so international viewers will need to adjust accordingly.

Start times by region:

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, Friday

8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, Friday Canada: 8 PM ET, Friday

8 PM ET, Friday Mexico: 7 PM CT, Friday

7 PM CT, Friday Ireland: 1 AM IST, Saturday

1 AM IST, Saturday United Kingdom: 1 AM BST, Saturday

1 AM BST, Saturday India: 5:30 AM IST, Saturday

5:30 AM IST, Saturday Australia: 10:00 AM AEST, Saturday

10:00 AM AEST, Saturday France: 2 AM CEST, Saturday

2 AM CEST, Saturday Japan: 9 AM JST, Saturday

9 AM JST, Saturday Saudi Arabia: 3 AM AST, Saturday

For viewers in the United States, USA Network is the home of Friday Night SmackDown. Internationally, the show is listed as streaming exclusively on Netflix.

Fans attending the live show can head to Arena CDMX in the Azcapotzalco borough of Mexico City, where the September 11 episode is taking place.