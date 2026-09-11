Logan Paul is stepping into another combat sports project, but this time he won't be fighting his brother Jake. The two Paul brothers are set to captain rival teams in a new unscripted fight competition series, with male and female fighters competing for a cash prize. The show is being developed through Jake's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) and production company Wheelhouse, with ESPN and Hulu attached to stream the series. The timing is interesting because Logan is currently away from the ring while recovering from a torn triceps. That hasn't stopped him from pushing further into combat sports outside an actual fight. The new series is scheduled to begin filming in 2027, giving Logan a fresh role while Jake brings his own boxing background into the project.

How Logan and Jake Paul's New Fight Show Will Work

The biggest twist is that the brothers will be on opposite sides. Logan and Jake are expected to lead competing teams made up of both male and female fighters, with the contestants battling through a competition format for a cash prize.

The series is being created as an unscripted show rather than another boxing event. MVP, Jake's promotion, is involved alongside Wheelhouse, the production company behind the project. ESPN and Hulu are set to carry the series when it arrives.

There's no title for the show yet, and the available information does not give more details about the competition format or the size of the prize. What is confirmed is the 2027 filming window and the brother-versus-brother setup.

Logan Paul's Combat Sports Career Takes Another Turn

Logan already has a history in boxing, even if his record is much smaller than Jake's. The Maverick currently holds a 1-1-2 exhibition and professional boxing record, with bouts involving KSI, Floyd Mayweather and Dillon Danis.

Jake has gone much further with his boxing career. He has a 12-2 record, with his resume capped by a win over Mike Tyson. Now, instead of another Paul brother fight, the two will be using their combat sports experience from opposite corners of a competition.

That role comes while Logan is still dealing with his injury. During a recent visit to Birmingham, Alabama, he went to the OrthoSports Center & Medical Tower for a progress evaluation of his torn triceps with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey Dugas.

Logan Paul Also Wants His WWE Portrait On The Wall

The medical visit led to a completely different Logan Paul moment. Inside the facility, he spotted autographed portraits of WWE stars including Triple H, John Cena and Seth Rollins. Logan asked how he could get his own picture added.

Dr. Dugas explained that the athlete has to send in a signed photo, then brought up another patient who still owed him one.

“That is for you to make it happen. I'll tell you who else owes me one is Liv [Morgan],” Dugas said.

Logan then offered to help get Liv Morgan's signed portrait to the clinic. So, while his own ring return remains affected by the triceps injury, his next combat sports project is already taking shape for 2027.