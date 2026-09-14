WWE Monday Night RAW heads into Mexico City with a packed card and a World Heavyweight Championship match waiting at the end of the night. Arena CDMX is set to host the latest stop of the South America Tour, with Roman Reigns putting his title on the line against Penta. The show also has two Money in the Bank qualifiers, an Intercontinental Championship bout and an appearance from Stephanie Vaquer.

There's plenty happening before the main event too. Chad Gable will defend the Intercontinental Championship against Dragon Lee, while Je'Von Evans, Austin Theory and Big Cass meet in one triple-threat qualifier. The women's qualifier has Kelani Jordan, Raquel Rodriguez and Lola Vice, with Jordan and Vice making their main-roster debut. For viewers watching from home, RAW will stream live on Netflix.

When Does WWE RAW Start On September 14?

RAW begins at 8 PM ET in the U.S., with different start times depending on where you're watching from. The Mexico City show follows the local schedule below:

USA: 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT, Monday

8 PM ET / 7 PM CT / 5 PM PT, Monday Canada: 8 PM ET, Monday

8 PM ET, Monday Mexico: 7 PM CT, Monday

7 PM CT, Monday Ireland: 1 AM IST, Tuesday

1 AM IST, Tuesday United Kingdom: 1 AM BST, Tuesday

1 AM BST, Tuesday India: 5:30 AM IST, Tuesday

5:30 AM IST, Tuesday Australia: 10 AM AEST, Tuesday

10 AM AEST, Tuesday France: 2 AM CEST, Tuesday

2 AM CEST, Tuesday Japan: 9 AM JST, Tuesday

9 AM JST, Tuesday Saudi Arabia: 3 AM AST, Tuesday

How To Watch Monday Night RAW Live?

Netflix is the official home of RAW around the world, so viewers can stream the Mexico City episode live from home. WWE's multi-year deal with Netflix makes the platform the place to catch the show.

For fans attending in person, RAW is taking place at Arena CDMX, located at Avenida de las Granjas 800, Santa Barbara, in the Azcapotzalco borough of Mexico City.

TONIGHT.



ROMAN VS PENTA.



WORLD TITLE ON THE LINE#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/roiqfDBcX5 — Roman Reigns SZN ???? (@reigns_era) September 14, 2026

What Matches Are On The WWE RAW Card?

The September 14 episode has several matches advertised, with the World Heavyweight Championship main event standing out from the rest.

WWE RAW advertised match card:

Roman Reigns vs. Penta - World Heavyweight Championship

- World Heavyweight Championship Chad Gable vs. Dragon Lee - Intercontinental Championship

- Intercontinental Championship Je'Von Evans vs. Austin Theory vs. Big Cass - Money in the Bank qualifier

- Money in the Bank qualifier Kelani Jordan vs. Raquel Rodriguez vs. Lola Vice - Money in the Bank qualifier

- Money in the Bank qualifier Stephanie Vaquer - Appearing on RAW

The Money in the Bank matches also have an extra angle, with Kelani Jordan and Lola Vice making their main-roster debut as part of the women's qualifier.

That leaves Roman Reigns vs. Penta as the advertised main event, with Reigns defending the World Heavyweight Championship in Mexico City. The card also gives Dragon Lee a championship opportunity against Chad Gable, while four Money in the Bank spots are effectively being fought over across the two triple-threat matches.