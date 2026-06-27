WWE is heading back to Saudi Arabia this weekend for Night of Champions 2026, one of the company's biggest Premium Live Events of the year. The event will be held at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, with a stacked five match lineup, four championship contests and the final parts of the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments. Cody Rhodes is set to defend the WWE Championship against Gunther, and also Sami Zayn, in a Triple Threat Match. Meanwhile Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will try to put an end to their back and forth inside a steel cage.

How to watch WWE Night of Champions 2026

Date: Saturday, June 27, 2026

Venue: Kingdom Arena, Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

Start time by region

USA (ET): 1:00 PM

USA (PT): 10:00 AM

Canada (ET): 1:00 PM

United Kingdom: 6:00 PM BST

UAE: 9:00 PM GST

India: 10:30 PM IST

Australia (AEST): 3:00 AM (Sunday)

Where to watch:

United States: ESPN

Most international markets: Netflix

WWE Premium Live Events are now being streamed only on ESPN in the United States, but fans in most other countries like the United Kingdom, Canada, India, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Germany, Brazil, Mexico and a few other regions can watch it live on Netflix.

How to watch WWE Night of Champions 2026 for free

WWE Fans in the United States who don't have an ESPN subscription, may still be able to watch it by grabbing a free trial offered by certain streaming services that include ESPN.

Here are a few options:

Fubo (5-day free trial)

YouTube TV (trial options can vary)

DirecTV Stream (trial options can also vary)

Viewers outside the U.S. need an active Netflix subscription since it has WWE Premium Live Events in most international markets.

WWE Night of Champions 2026 full match card

WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Gunther vs. Sami Zayn

King of the Ring Final: Oba Femi vs. Jey Uso

Queen of the Ring Final: Liv Morgan vs. IYO SKY

Steel Cage Match: Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker

United States Championship: Trick Williams (c) vs. Ricky Saints

Top Matches to Watch at WWE Night of Champions 2026

There's a big main show coming up, with Cody Rhodes trying to hold onto the WWE Championship as he goes up against both Gunther and Sami Zayn. The whole Triple Threat setup came together after last week's SmackDown, where Zayn's involvement in the rivalry earned him a shot at the title.

Also, don't miss the King and Queen of the Ring finals, because the winners get a world championship shot later on at SummerSlam. In the men's final, Jey Uso goes head-to-head with Oba Femi, and in the women's tournament final Liv Morgan is set to face IYO SKY.

Elsewhere, Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker will look to settle their long-running feud inside a steel cage. The card also includes Trick Williams defending the United States Championship against Ricky Saints, who secured the opportunity after defeating Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown. Saints, who secured the opportunity after defeating Carmelo Hayes on SmackDown.