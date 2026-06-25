Logan Paul was not expected to be back on WWE programming for in-ring competition anytime soon, but that did not stop him from making his presence felt on RAW. The former United States Champion returned on the June 15 episode of the red brand while still dealing with a triceps injury, immediately placing himself alongside The Vision and becoming part of one of the show's ongoing stories.

A week later, Paul revealed that getting back on WWE television was something he personally pushed for. Speaking on his vlog, The Maverick explained that he approached Triple H and made it clear that he wanted to return despite his physical limitations. According to Paul, WWE's Chief Content Officer understood his desire to be involved, leading to an appearance that kept him connected to the product even without wrestling matches.

Logan Paul explained why he wanted to return before recovering from injury

During his vlog, Paul said he could not stay away from WWE for long. While discussing his conversation with Triple H, he admitted that he wanted to get back to work and support The Vision despite having only one healthy arm.

The former United States Champion joked that he could still contribute because he had his voice, even if he was not medically ready for action inside the ring. His comments provided a clearer picture of why WWE brought him back in a non-wrestling role rather than waiting for a full recovery.

His return quickly placed him in two major RAW storylines

Paul's first appearance after coming back took place in Baltimore, where he attempted to recruit Je'Von Evans into The Vision. The effort did not go as planned. Evans rejected the offer, and the interaction eventually led to a match involving Austin Theory.

The following week, Paul found himself involved in another situation tied to Theory. During a World Tag Team Championship match featuring The Street Profits, he tried to assist from ringside by passing brass knuckles to his ally.

That plan never got off the ground. Joe Hendry returned before Paul could help Theory, forcing The Maverick to retreat as Hendry shifted his attention toward him.

Triple H also faces major decisions heading into Night of Champions

While Paul's return has added another layer to RAW, Triple H has much wider choices waiting at Night of Champions.

The King and Queen of the Ring tournaments will reach their conclusion at the event. On the men's side, either Oba Femi or Jey Uso will leave as King of the Ring. The women's final will see either Liv Morgan or Iyo Sky earn the Queen of the Ring crown.

WWE must decide whether to continue Uso's momentum or elevate Femi even further. The women's tournament presents a different set of possibilities, with Morgan and Sky both positioned as potential future title challengers.

By the end of Night of Champions, Triple H could have several new main-event players heading into WWE's biggest event of the summer.