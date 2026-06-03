Seth Rollins may have just made his next target pretty obvious. After picking up a win over Bron Breakker on the June 1 episode of Monday Night RAW, The Visionary got fans buzzing with a post-match moment that many saw as a message aimed straight at Roman Reigns. The clip quickly started making the rounds online after WWE shared footage from the show. As he celebrated the victory, Rollins motioned as if he was wearing a championship belt around his waist before holding up one finger in the air. The clip spread fast across social media, with fans connecting the gesture to Rollins' pursuit of the World Heavyweight Championship.

Seth Rollins sent a strong message after his victory over Bron Breakker

After securing the win over Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins wasted little time making his intentions known. While celebrating, The Visionary made a championship gesture around his waist and then raised one finger, seemingly signalling Roman Reigns.

The moment came at an interesting time for Rollins. WWE has already announced him as part of the King of the Ring tournament bracket, where he will face Je'Von Evans, Talla Tonga, and Ricky Saints in the opening round.

If Rollins manages to win the tournament, he would earn an opportunity to challenge Roman Reigns for the World Heavyweight Championship. Because of that, many fans viewed his post-match gesture as an early warning directed at The OTC.

Rollins opened up about the two missions driving his WWE comeback

Since returning to WWE, Seth Rollins has repeatedly spoken about two major objectives. According to The Visionary, he wants to reclaim the World Heavyweight Championship that he never lost and also destroy The Vision.

Rollins recently explained that dealing with The Vision remains his top priority before he can fully focus on the championship picture. At the same time, he made it clear that winning back the title remains one of his biggest motivations.

With Bron Breakker already defeated and a place secured in the King of the Ring tournament, Rollins has taken another step forward. His latest message aimed at Roman Reigns only added more attention to what could be next as fans continue following the situation online.