The Hardys have been part of some of wrestling's most remembered ladder matches, and now they're heading into another one. TNA recently confirmed that Matt and Jeff Hardy will compete for the TNA World Tag Team Championship at Slammiversary, putting them back in a match type that helped define a huge part of their careers.

Not long after the announcement, Matt Hardy shared a message on social media that looked back at everything the brothers have accomplished together. Instead of focusing on the upcoming opponents, Hardy posted a collage showing different stages of The Hardys' tag team journey and the championships they captured along the way. His message was short, but it made one thing clear: the brothers still see themselves as a lasting force in tag team wrestling.

Matt Hardy looked back at The Hardys' legacy after the match announcement

Rather than talking directly about Slammiversary, Matt chose to highlight the history that got them there.

The collage he shared featured The Hardy Boyz across multiple eras, holding championship gold in different promotions and at different points in their careers. Alongside the image, he wrote, "The Hardys are UBIQUITOUS. WE ARE FOREVER."

The post arrived just days before the team enters another title opportunity. This time, the goal is the TNA World Tag Team Championship.

The Hardys are heading into a triple threat ladder match for the titles

The challenge waiting for Matt and Jeff won't be a simple one-on-one contest.

At TNA Slammiversary on June 28, The Hardys are scheduled to face The System's Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards, along with The Righteous duo of Vincent and Dutch. The three teams will compete in a triple threat ladder match with the TNA World Tag Team Championship on the line.

For longtime wrestling fans, the stipulation feels familiar. The match format brings back memories of the famous multi-team ladder battles that helped shape tag team wrestling during the early 2000s, a period where The Hardys became one of the division's defining acts.

Another legendary tag team is also back in the championship picture

While preparing for Slammiversary, Matt recently had something else on his mind.

At AEW Double or Nothing 2026, Adam Copeland and Christian Cage defeated FTR in a New York Street Fight "I Quit" Match to win the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Their victory carried extra significance because a loss would have forced them to retire as a tag team.

After watching the result, Matt took to social media to congratulate the newly crowned champions.

"Congrats to @Christian4Peeps & @RatedRCope on becoming @AEW Tag Team Champs. Great stuff! Not sure where, not sure when.. But we've got ONE more night of magic left in us."

The message hinted at a match Hardy would still like to have one day. For now, though, his immediate focus sits in Boston, where The Hardys will try to add another championship chapter to a tag team résumé that already stretches across multiple generations of wrestling fans.