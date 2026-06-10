Getting hurt is one thing. Sitting at home while WWE keeps moving without you is a completely different challenge. That's the situation Logan Paul has been dealing with ever since a triceps injury forced him out of action. The Vision member hasn't appeared on WWE television since suffering the setback at Saturday Night's Main Event XLIV, where he was defending the World Tag Team Championship against the Street Profits.

While fans wait for updates on his return, Paul has been giving small glimpses into his recovery through social media. His latest post wasn't about wrestling at all. Instead, it focused on what a normal day currently looks like for him while recovering from surgery.

Logan Paul gives fans a look at recovery life

Paul recently uploaded a video to his X/Twitter account showing parts of his day-to-day routine. The clip followed him through various recovery-related activities as he continues working back from the injury.

One part of the video showed him meeting with a physiotherapist as he goes through the rehabilitation process. Recovery sessions have now become a regular part of life while he's away from WWE programming.

The former United States Champion also attached a simple caption to the post: "An average day with no tricep."

The injury came with one unexpected positive

The WWE star admitted there are still frustrations that come with being sidelined. Missing ring time was never part of the plan.

At the same time, he said the injury created an opportunity he normally doesn't get much of during a busy schedule. Being away from wrestling has allowed him to spend more time with his family, something he described as a positive outcome from an otherwise difficult situation.

How the injury happened

Paul previously discussed the incident during an episode of his IMPAULSIVE podcast and explained exactly when things went wrong.

According to him, the injury happened outside the ring when Angelo Dawkins launched himself over the ropes. Paul tried to absorb the impact as Dawkins landed, but the force placed too much strain on his arm.

He recalled feeling the tendons detach near his elbow and said he immediately knew something was seriously wrong. Having dealt with injuries before, he recognised the pain right away and later explained that his reaction during the match wasn't part of a performance.

He still finished the match

What makes the situation more remarkable is that the injury didn't immediately stop him from competing.

Despite tearing his triceps, Paul continued through the remainder of the championship match and ultimately left with the victory. The damage, however, later required surgery and a lengthy recovery period away from WWE television.

For now, he remains on the sidelines alongside Bronson Reed, who is recovering from a bicep injury suffered earlier this year. Neither wrestler has a confirmed return date, with both focused on completing their rehabilitation before making their way back to WWE programming.