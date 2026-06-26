John Cena has shared plenty of opinions about the biggest names in WWE over the years, but one answer from a late-2025 interview is getting a lot of attention again. A clip from his appearance on Insight with Chris Van Vliet is making the rounds online after an X account reposted it on June 25, 2026. During a fun rapid-fire segment, Cena was asked to describe several WWE stars in just one word or a short phrase. His response for Brock Lesnar stood out the most.

John Cena had only two words for Brock Lesnar

The one-word game came near the lighter part of Cena's interview with Chris Van Vliet, which was released on December 9, 2025. While most of the conversation focused on his farewell year, retirement plans, and career reflections, the quick-fire round gave fans a different side of him.

Instead of trying to be clever or controversial, Cena kept it simple. Looking back at one of WWE's most dominant performers, he called Lesnar "The best." He didn't stop there either. Cena explained his choice by saying, "There will be one Brock Lesnar in wrestling," making it clear he sees Lesnar as someone who can't really be compared to anyone else.

Every WWE star John Cena praised in the rapid-fire round

Brock Lesnar wasn't the only wrestler who received high praise. Throughout the segment, Cena gave positive descriptions to almost everyone he was asked about, showing the respect he has for different generations of WWE talent.

He called Cody Rhodes "Resilient," described Randy Orton as "Smooth," and said R-Truth was "Beautiful," explaining that he makes everyone smile both on and off camera. Logan Paul was "Underrated," while CM Punk earned the unique label "My wrestling soulmate."

The compliments kept coming. Sami Zayn was an "Underdog," Rey Mysterio was "A mentor," and Drew McIntyre's journey was summed up as "A story of resilience." Speaking about AJ Styles, Cena went even further, calling him the "Best ever to do it," while joking that Shawn Michaels might not agree with that take.

The interview itself covered much more than the rapid-fire challenge. Cena reflected on planning his 2025 farewell tour, his heel turn, winning a record 17th WWE Championship, and memorable matches against stars including Brock Lesnar, AJ Styles, and Dominik Mysterio. But it's this short word-association game that's finding a new audience months later, with fans appreciating how generous Cena was while looking back on the people he shared the ring with.