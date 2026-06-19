Just days after reports claimed Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO were ending their marriage, a completely different detail about their relationship has come to light. The Grammy-winning singer and his wife have been one of country music's most talked-about couples for years, and recent reports suggested they had decided to separate after nearly a decade together.

According to TMZ, Jelly Roll filed for divorce in Tennessee in May, with the split reportedly being mutual and handled as a private family matter. That alone was enough to surprise fans. Then Bunnie XO appeared on the June 18 episode of her Dumb Blonde Podcast and revealed something few people probably saw coming. Despite the divorce proceedings, she said the two are still planning to have a child together.

Bunnie XO opened up about where things stand between her and Jelly Roll

Rather than speaking negatively about the situation, Bunnie XO described her relationship with Jelly Roll in a very different way.

During the podcast episode, she joked about how he has treated her throughout the divorce process and praised him while discussing their current dynamic. She also made it clear that their bond has not disappeared because of the legal filing.

Calling him her best friend, Bunnie XO said she still loves the singer. Her comments painted a picture of two people navigating a divorce while maintaining a close personal connection. The biggest revelation arrived when she addressed their family plans.

"And you guys are going to be shocked to hear this, but we're still having a baby," she said during the conversation.

She added that their relationship has never followed a traditional path and described them as an unconventional couple.

Their relationship has survived challenges before

The latest development adds another chapter to a relationship that has already experienced difficult periods. The couple was briefly separated in 2018 before eventually reconciling.

Their history together includes both public highs and personal struggles, which makes Bunnie XO's recent comments stand out even more.

The divorce news also surfaced not long after Jelly Roll publicly thanked her during his Grammy acceptance speech. At the time, he credited Bunnie XO with saving his life, making the reports about their separation even more unexpected for many followers of the couple.

Jelly Roll recently addressed criticism surrounding his WWE appearance

Jelly Roll was also part of WWE programming during the buildup to WrestleMania 42. He and Pat McAfee became involved in the rivalry between Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton, appearing in opposing corners during the feud.

Not everyone welcomed the celebrity involvement, with some wrestling fans arguing that the storyline did not need outside personalities.

Jelly Roll later appeared at WrestleMania 42 and took out McAfee with a splash through the announce table. After the event, he discussed the reaction in a YouTube vlog. Looking back on the appearance, the singer said that neither he nor McAfee belonged in that spot and suggested both should return to doing what they do best.