A 6-time WWE World champion has finally cleared up why he suddenly disappeared from WWE programming. After missing multiple episodes of NXT commentary, the Hall of Famer addressed the situation himself and confirmed that fans won't have to wait much longer to see him back behind the desk. His absence became more noticeable over the past couple of weeks when he was no longer present among the commentators. WWE never explained why the WWE veteran was not present and left viewers wondering whether something bigger was going on. The WWE legend we're talking about is Booker T.

Booker T says family came before work during his time away

Rather than letting the speculation continue, Booker T spoke about the situation on his Hall of Fame podcast.

The WWE Hall of Famer explained that he had been dealing with personal family matters. As the youngest member of his family, he said he has always believed it's his responsibility to be there whenever he's needed, even if that means putting work on hold for a while.

Booker added that he couldn't properly handle those responsibilities while also trying to focus on his WWE schedule. Because of that, he decided stepping away temporarily was the right choice until things settled down.

The Hall of Famer also shared a positive update about his return

After explaining why he had been absent, Booker T made it clear there were no health issues behind his break.

He said he feels good, confirmed that his health is fine, and announced that he would be returning to the NXT commentary desk on Tuesday. He also revealed he'll once again be working alongside Vic Joseph when NXT goes back on air.

That update answers the biggest question fans had after seeing different commentators fill his seat over the last few shows.

Booker T is still drawing interest despite stepping away from the ring

Even though Booker T has been retired from in-ring competition for years, current WWE stars still see him as someone they'd like to face.

Recently, United States Champion Trick Williams was asked which opponent he would choose if he could share the ring with anyone. Williams named Booker T and said it would be an honor if he could be the Hall of Famer's final WWE match.

For now, though, Booker T's focus is returning to commentary. His first appearance back is set to come on this Tuesday's episode of NXT, ending the brief absence that had left fans searching for answers.