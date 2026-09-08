Stephanie McMahon has opened up about an awkward moment from Fanatics Fest 2026, where two separate photos left her wishing she had been a little more aware of the cameras around her. One image showed her from an unflattering angle while her arms were raised, and another captured an unintended backside moment while she was simply trying to move some hats out of the way.

The WWE legend discussed the photos on the latest episode of her What's Your Story podcast, where Charlotte Flair was also present. McMahon wasn't describing some planned stunt or attention-grabbing moment. In her telling, she was just doing something completely ordinary at the event, without thinking that someone might be taking pictures from that angle. That small detail is what makes the story so awkward.

Why Stephanie McMahon called one Fanatics Fest photo “horrible”

McMahon first recalled an image in which she was standing with her arms raised, leaving her belly visible in the shot. The angle was taken from underneath, something she clearly wasn't happy about when she later saw the picture online.

“We talked about our worst fears, right? So there it is,” McMahon said while describing the photo. She went on to call it “a horrible picture” and repeatedly explained that it was simply an unflattering shot.

Her issue, as she explained it, wasn't necessarily what she was wearing. It was the way the camera angle captured the moment. McMahon described it as “just not flattering” and said it showed “a belly that's hanging over the pants.”

What Stephanie McMahon said about the backside photo

The second picture came from a much more casual moment. McMahon said there were hats around her, and she started putting them behind the chair beside her to get them out of the way.

That's when the unexpected photo happened.

“We had hats. So I took the hats, and I was putting them behind the chair next to me, exposing my a**,” she said. McMahon added that she simply wasn't thinking people would take a picture at that exact moment.

She later explained that she actually thought she was doing something useful by clearing the hats. “I didn't think of what it looked like,” she said, explaining that she only realized afterward how the pose could appear in photographs.

McMahon says the photo moment was completely unintentional

Looking back, McMahon acknowledged that the second image had drawn interest specifically because of the angle. “It seemed like there was interest in the backside shot,” she said, while still calling the particular photo “unfortunate.”

The comments came during an episode focused on personal stories, with Charlotte Flair joining McMahon for the discussion. The wardrobe mishap was one of the more unexpected stories from the Fanatics Fest appearance, but McMahon's explanation was pretty straightforward: she was moving hats, not posing for the camera.

That distinction matters. Her own account makes clear that the photos came from ordinary movements at the event, rather than anything deliberately staged.