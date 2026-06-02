Lyra Valkyria and Bayley participated in a backstage scene in WWE RAW, which appeared quite typical at first, but the story took an interesting twist after Women's Intercontinental Champion Sol Ruca arrived and made an important announcement regarding Valkyria.

The moment came just days after Sol Ruca defeated Becky Lynch to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship at Clash in Italy. On RAW, Ruca said she wanted to be a fighting champion and was ready to defend the title. During her backstage interaction with Lyra Valkyria, she offered the former champion a shot at the title. While Valkyria was clearly excited about the opportunity, Bayley didn't seem too happy with how everything played out.

Lyra Valkyria receives an unexpected title shot opportunity

During the segment, Sol Ruca and Lyra Valkyria came face-to-face backstage. Ruca told Valkyria that it would be an honour to defend the Women's Intercontinental Championship against the inaugural titleholder.

Bayley then entered the conversation and pointed out that she and Valkyria were already in the middle of discussing something before Ruca interrupted them. However, the focus quickly shifted once the title match was mentioned.

Lyra Valkyria immediately got excited about the opportunity

As soon as Valkyria found out that she would have an opportunity to win the Women's Intercontinental Championship again, she became very excited about it.

The Irish wrestler did not need much time to appreciate her achievement. She left Bayley immediately after her victory was mentioned.

Why fans are questioning Bayley and Lyra Valkyria's future together

Unlike Valkyria, who was excited about the upcoming fight, Bayley looked quite annoyed after Valkyria left. Several fans claimed that it was quite obvious that the relationship between the partners might change.

Others noted that her face showed a completely different character that had nothing to do with Bayley.

WWE seems to have no plans to confirm Valkyria's challenge or to provide details about the future of the duo. They have not yet announced when the championship will take place.

The short scene went viral after the latest episode of WWE RAW. Fans started commenting on the unusual behaviour of Bayley and Valkyria. Their partnership remains in question despite the absence of an official statement from WWE.