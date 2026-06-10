Things got messy away from WWE television this week after a veteran star accused another wrestler of crossing a major line. The situation didn't happen inside a WWE arena or during a scheduled match. Instead, it unfolded at a place that has long been considered a safe space for training and development.

What happened there was serious enough for the WWE veteran to publicly call out management afterward and question how the incident was allowed to happen. The person on the receiving end of the attack wasn't interested in keeping the matter private either. Within hours, the disagreement had spilled onto social media, with both sides taking shots at each other and dragging top WWE officials into the conversation.

Natalya says Jaida Parker attacked her at the Hart Dungeon

The veteran involved was Natalya, who claimed she was assaulted by NXT star Jaida Parker while training at the Hart Dungeon.

According to Natalya, Parker showed up while a training session was taking place and attacked her. The altercation reportedly became intense enough that other people had to separate the two. Natalya also alleged that property inside the Dungeon was damaged before Parker left.

The incident was especially notable because Natalya has spent years training and mentoring talent at the famous facility. The Hart Dungeon has long been associated with the Hart family and remains a place where wrestlers sharpen their skills outside of WWE programming.

The WWE veteran publicly addressed Shawn Michaels afterward

Natalya's first response came on social media. Rather than focusing only on Parker, she questioned how the situation happened in the first place. She pointed out that the Hart Dungeon operates on an invite-only basis and suggested that people cannot simply walk in without permission.

Her post also contained a direct message for Shawn Michaels. Natalya stated that there was a reason the facility was invite-only and told the WWE Hall of Famer that he needed to learn how to control his NXT talent better.

That comment effectively turned a personal issue between two wrestlers into one involving WWE management.

Jaida Parker fired back and demanded a match

Parker had a very different view of the situation. The NXT star responded online by accusing Natalya of running to management and acting like a victim. She tagged both Triple H and Shawn Michaels while mocking the veteran's reaction to the confrontation.

Parker's response didn't stop there. She also called for a match against Natalya, making it clear that she wanted the rivalry settled inside the ring.

In a video posted afterward, Parker questioned Natalya's reputation and authority, referencing the fact that she had taken the veteran down in front of students at the Hart Dungeon.

WWE has yet to make the showdown official

The challenge has already been issued, but WWE has not announced a match between the two stars.

Natalya has not wrestled since defeating Maxxine Dupri on RAW back in March, making this her first significant rivalry in months. Parker, on the other hand, appears determined to turn the confrontation into an official match and has already taken her case directly to both Triple H and Shawn Michaels.

For now, the feud exists entirely through the attack, the public responses, and Parker's challenge, with WWE yet to confirm whether the two will eventually meet in the ring.