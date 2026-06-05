A few months ago, Jesse Ridgway and his wife Ashley were celebrating news that they were expecting their first child. This week, the YouTuber returned to social media with a very different update. In a series of Instagram Stories shared on June 3, Jesse revealed that Ashley recently terminated the pregnancy after the couple learned their unborn baby had Trisomy 21, another name for Down syndrome. Ashley later reposted the statement on her own account.

Jesse acknowledged that some followers may not agree with what they decided. Still, he said he wanted to explain how he and Ashley arrived at that choice after weeks of processing the diagnosis and learning more about what it could mean.

Jesse said his outlook changed after learning more about Down syndrome

According to Jesse, his first reaction wasn't immediately to end the pregnancy. He said he was shocked when he got the diagnosis but remained optimistic. At the time, he believed he could handle whatever challenges came with becoming a parent.

In his statement, Jesse wrote that he didn't fully understand Down syndrome when he first heard the news. As he started researching the condition, he learned more about some of the health complications that can be associated with it, including heart defects, hearing issues and delayed physical development.

That information eventually pushed him to look at the situation differently than he had at the beginning.

Conversations with doctors and counselors played a role in the decision

Jesse also spoke about the people he turned to while trying to understand the diagnosis.

He said he had discussions with doctors, genetic counselors, friends and family members before making a final decision with Ashley.

The YouTuber also referenced statistics surrounding Down syndrome diagnoses and pregnancy termination. He said the numbers he found were much higher than he expected and suggested that many families go through similar situations privately.

According to Jesse, that privacy may be one reason public conversations about the topic don't always reflect how often those decisions happen.

Jesse responded to criticism and messages from followers

Part of Jesse's statement addressed people who reached out after hearing the news.

He specifically mentioned followers with Down syndrome and autism, saying that he and Ashley appreciate them and are glad they're here. He also praised families who continue navigating those circumstances every day.

At the same time, Jesse recognized that some fans would likely be disappointed by the choice he and Ashley made.

Rather than asking everyone to agree with the decision, he said they chose what they believe will be best for their family in the long run. The pregnancy was terminated earlier this week. Jesse added that he and Ashley plan to try again in the future and are hopeful for a better outcome when that time comes.