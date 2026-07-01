Just days after accusing his childhood friend Greg of stealing tens of thousands of dollars, another clip involving YourRAGE started making rounds online. This time, it wasn't the emotional video where he ended their friendship. Instead, people began sharing footage that appears to show the streamer pulling two revolvers on Greg inside a kitchen while asking one chilling question: "You believe in God? The clip was shared by X account @bloomjpg, which presented it as footage connected to the recent fallout between the two. The post claims the confrontation happened after Greg allegedly stole somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 from YourRAGE. Because the video surfaced so soon after the theft allegations, many viewers assumed it was another part of the same incident.

Why many people think the gun video is not from the recent confrontation

Even though the clip is spreading alongside the theft story, several viewers believe it's actually older footage. One of the biggest reasons is that the people shown in the video don't completely match how they looked during the recently shared confrontation.

In the kitchen clip, YourRAGE is seen with braided hair while Greg is wearing a Hello Kitty shirt and has dreadlocks. That's noticeably different from the emotional video released after the alleged theft, where both appeared differently. The resurfaced footage also includes split-screen reaction content, making many users question the context in which it was originally recorded.

The theft allegations remain separate from the resurfaced gun clip

The recent controversy began after YourRAGE publicly accused Greg, his friend of roughly 25 years, of stealing at least $50,000, with some reports suggesting the amount could have exceeded $100,000. According to the streamer, he had let Greg live in his mansion for about a year, helped him financially when he was homeless, and gave him multiple job opportunities before discovering the alleged theft.

One thing missing from reports about that incident is any mention of firearms. Primary accounts of the emotional confrontation focused on the alleged financial betrayal and the end of their longtime friendship. Because of that, many people online have described the resurfaced kitchen video as misleading when it's presented as part of the recent events.