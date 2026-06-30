One of the most emotional moments to come out of the streaming world this week wasn't from a livestream. It was a shaky 97-second video recorded outside YourRAGE's house, where the Twitch and Kick creator confronted his childhood friend Greg after discovering what he says was years of financial betrayal. The clip shows an angry and heartbroken YourRAGE filming both himself and Greg while trying to process what had happened. The situation is especially shocking because this wasn't just another friend.

What happened during the confrontation with Greg?

The video appears to have been filmed at night outside a luxury home with a swimming pool. Greg stands quietly with his head lowered while visible injuries, including swelling around one eye and bruises, can be seen. His clothes also appear disheveled, suggesting the confrontation had already turned physical before the recording began.

YourRAGE, clearly emotional, moves the camera between himself and Greg while speaking through tears. Rather than focusing only on the missing money, he repeatedly talks about betrayal. The clip captures someone struggling to accept that the person he trusted the most could allegedly do something like this.

According to YourRAGE, Greg had been part of his life for around 25 years. He says he opened his home to him, put money in his pocket, helped him find jobs, and treated him like family.

Instead, he now believes Greg had been stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from him over an extended period. He said that he stole $50,000 minimum. He even said that it could have reached well into the hundreds of thousands.

YourRAGE says the friendship is over after years of helping Greg

After posting the video, YourRAGE shared a short statement explaining how he felt about everything. He wrote, "After giving him a roof over his head, money in his pocket & endless jobs/opportunities he's betrayed me. YRG, you will never see Greg again."

The video was later reposted by several large clip accounts, where it picked up hundreds of thousands of views. Other creators also weighed in, with some describing Greg's alleged actions as deeply disloyal. Across many discussions, one point kept coming up more than anything else: people felt losing a lifelong friend like this was far more painful than losing money.

Greg has not publicly responded to the allegations or to the confrontation shown in the video. As things stand, YourRAGE has made it clear that the friendship they built over more than two decades is over.