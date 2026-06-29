Just around two months after CORE officially launched, one of its biggest faces is already out. Nick Fosco, better known as FaZe Lacy, announced on June 28 that he and the creator collective had decided to part ways. The news was surprising for people because CORE was just recently formed with several former FaZe Clan creators after leaving the organization in 2025. Lacy didn't point toward any public drama or fallout. Instead, he explained that things simply "didn't align" anymore. He also compared the decision to KSI leaving the Sidemen, saying he still wanted the group to succeed.

Lacy explains why he's stepping away from CORE

In his announcement video, Lacy made it clear that the split was mutual rather than messy. He wished the remaining members the best and suggested that both sides were simply heading in different directions.

The streamer avoided giving specific reasons beyond saying things no longer lined up. There were no accusations, call-outs, or detailed explanations. From his side, it came across as a clean exit instead of a public dispute.

Why CORE was formed after the FaZe Clan era

To understand why this news matters, it helps to know what CORE was trying to do. The group launched around April 30, 2026, with former FaZe creators Marlon, Adapt, Stable Ronaldo, Silky, JasonTheWeen, and Lacy joining together under one banner.

The Full Form of CORE is "Create Own Run Everything." The content group was focused on operating independently reflecting on the problems FaZe Clan had to face in recent years. Reports linked CORE's creation to the wave of departures that followed FaZe's internal issues, ownership changes, and contract disputes after the GameSquare acquisition.

The creators even moved into a luxury streamer mansion with plans to bring back the classic collaborative content that many fans remembered from FaZe's early days.

How are fans reacting to FaZe Lacy's departure?

The announcement has been met with plenty of skepticism. Some viewers believe the split is genuine, while others think it's another piece of creator-driven drama or simply a move designed to grab attention.

Lacy has previously been involved in FaZe-related exits, clarifications, and retirement teases, which added another layer to the discussion. For now, though, both sides have described the separation as mutual, and no additional reason has been shared beyond things no longer being aligned.