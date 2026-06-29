Bryce "Arky" has officially stepped away from OSCS (On Some Chill ****), and the announcement has left plenty of viewers wondering what changed. The Twitch streamer shared the news through a video titled “I Left OSCS”. on his alternate YouTube channel on June 28, 2026. While many expected some kind of fallout or behind-the-scenes drama, Arky made it clear that wasn't the case. Instead, he explained that the decision had been on his mind for quite some time.

Arky explains why he chose to leave OSCS

During the video, Arky explained that he had started feeling too dependent on OSCS. Rather than seeing that as a good thing, he felt it was time to figure out what he could do on his own. He admitted he wasn't even sure if leaving was the right move, but said it was one he needed to make for himself.

"I wish nothing but the best for all of them," he said, before asking viewers not to send hate or assume that something bad had happened behind the scenes. He added that he had "grown to relying on the group" and wanted to see where his "own path" would take him. He also acknowledged that the future is uncertain, saying he doesn't know whether it's the right decision, "but all I know is that it's my decision."

According to him, leaving wasn't about conflict with anyone in the group. It was a personal choice that came from wanting to challenge himself instead of continuing to depend on the collective he had been creating content with.

Arky says he'll never forget how OSCS started

Later in the video, Arky got a bit emotional while talking about the group's early days. He remembered how they all "started from nothing" and even "slept on the floor" while trying to make things work. Those struggles, he said, are something he'll always remember.

He also shared that there were times when he wasn't doing well, and the people around him helped him get back up. "We struggled together," Arky said, adding that he wouldn't have wanted to go through those moments with anyone else.

After the video dropped, people on X had all kinds of opinions. Some felt the remaining members now have more pressure on them, while others compared Arky's exit to other creator groups. One user also pointed out that leaving while OSCS was still growing was unexpected, but thought maybe both sides just weren't heading in the same direction anymore.