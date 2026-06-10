A late-night Kick livestream took a wild turn after streamer Sweatergxd ended up in a real physical fight with fellow creator Chenzo. Clips from the stream show the two getting into an argument while out on what was supposed to be a cash delivery trip, before things suddenly escalated into punches, kicks, and a messy street brawl. The incident happened during a stream connected to a cash giveaway for a fan's grandmother. Instead of the delivery becoming the main story, viewers ended up watching the confrontation unfold in front of parked vehicles at night. The footage quickly spread across streaming communities, with many viewers focusing less on the argument itself and more on how far the fight eventually went.

Who is Sweatergxd?

Sweatergxd is a Kick streamer. Sweatergxd's real name is Adrian Sandoval. Most of his streams and videos are chaotic and full of controversial things. He is very well-connected to Adin Ross and has done a lot of collaborations to make a name for himself in the streaming community.

Adrian has a very eventful career. He even participated in Adin Ross' boxing event, but eventually lost. Currently, he has over 82k followers on Kick.

How did the fight with Chenzo start?

The altercation took place during the night of June 9-10, 2026, while the group was reportedly delivering a large cash gift to a fan's grandmother. Reports surrounding the stream claim the amount involved was around $10,000.

According to information shared after the stream, both men appeared intoxicated. Then, eventually, they got into a heated argument, and things got physical.

What happened during the livestream?

Clips circulating online show Sweatergxd, who was shirtless at the time, confronting Chenzo near several vehicles. The situation quickly became physical, with punches being thrown between the two streamers.

Video from the scene shows Chenzo being knocked to the ground. The confrontation continued after that, with kicks and stomps visible in the footage. During the confusion, cash could also be seen scattered around the area.

One of the more talked-about moments came after the fight appeared to end. Sweatergxd could be heard saying that he had given Chenzo the "fair ones" he wanted and pushed back against suggestions that he should apologize.

What happened after the fight?

Not long after the clips started circulating, some social media posts claimed that Sweatergxd had already been banned from Kick because of the incident.

However, later reports suggested that no permanent suspension had taken place. Information shared after the initial claims indicated that his channel remained active around the time discussions about a possible ban were spreading online.

Chenzo later addressed the situation in a conversation that circulated within the streaming community. According to those clips, he said he had been pushed and kicked during the altercation and described the footage as "bad clips." He also stated that he was "cooked."

One other detail that surfaced after the fight was that some of the cash involved in the delivery reportedly went missing during the chaos. As of now, the most recent updates focus on the confrontation itself and the questions surrounding any potential action from Kick.