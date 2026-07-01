Stephen McCullagh is back in the news weeks after receiving a life sentence for the murder of his pregnant girlfriend, Natalie McNally. The former YouTuber has now formally appealed the sentence handed down by Belfast Crown Court, adding a fresh legal chapter to one of Northern Ireland's most closely watched criminal cases. According to reports, the Public Prosecution Service has already been informed that the appeal has been lodged. The latest update comes alongside reports about McCullagh's life behind bars. According to The Mirror, the 36-year-old is facing serious safety concerns inside Maghaberry Prison, where he's reportedly considered one of the prison's most hated inmates.

Who is Stephen McCullagh?

Stephen McCullagh is a 36-year-old YouTuber from Northern Ireland who previously created gaming content on YouTube. He was known for livestreaming games, including Grand Theft Auto.

Why Stephen McCullagh was sentenced to life in prison

McCullagh was found guilty in March after a five-week trial over the December 2022 killing of Natalie McNally, who was 15 weeks pregnant at the time of her death. On June 3, Belfast Crown Court sentenced him to life imprisonment, with a minimum term of 31 years before he can even be considered for parole.

Sources claimed his conviction has placed a "target on his back," forcing authorities to take extra precautions while his appeal process moves forward.

One detail stood out throughout the trial. Prosecutors said McCullagh tried to make it look like he was home by presenting what appeared to be a live YouTube stream of himself playing Grand Theft Auto. Police investigators later discovered the six-hour broadcast had actually been recorded four days earlier and then aired as if it were happening live.

During the stream, he reportedly told viewers he couldn't interact because of technical problems. At sentencing, Mr Justice Kinney described the staged broadcast as an "integral" part of the murder plan.

Why prison officials are reportedly keeping him separated from other inmates

The appeal isn't the only reason McCullagh's name is making headlines again. Reports claim he's currently being housed in the Moyola hospital wing inside Maghaberry Prison, an area separated from the general prison population that holds a small number of high-profile inmates.

A source quoted by The Mirror claimed prisoners have little tolerance for crimes involving children, saying, "That's one thing the prisoners don't like – harming innocent children." The same source added that because Natalie McNally was pregnant, McCullagh is viewed in that category by many inmates, creating what was described as a "security nightmare."

For now, his life sentence remains in place while the appeal moves through the legal process. No decision on that appeal has been announced.