A Twitch streamer called pancake_bii is getting a lot of attention right now because of a challenge that most people probably wouldn't even think about trying. The 17-year-old content creator has been livestreaming himself spending two months in solitary confinement inside a closet. Not a challenge for a few hours. Not a weekend experiment. Two full months.

The stream has left many viewers confused, curious, and in some cases concerned. As of writing, pancake_bii has already spent more than 170 hours inside the small space while continuing to broadcast on Twitch. The creator only started his channel in October 2025 and currently has 1,506 followers, but this unusual project has put his name in front of a much bigger audience than usual.

What is pancake_bii actually doing during the challenge?

The stream is pretty much exactly what it sounds like. Pancake_bii stays inside a closet and livestreams his time there as he works toward completing the two-month confinement challenge.

People watching the stream can also influence what happens through donations. Some of the challenges are fitness-related. A $5 donation gets five push-ups, while $10 means he has to do 10 pull-ups.

The bigger donation goals are a bit more extreme. For $20, viewers can make him wear a straightjacket for 30 minutes. A $50 donation means he gets chained to a pole for the same amount of time. At the time this was being reported, around 35 viewers were watching the livestream live.

How the stream ended up getting discussed across Reddit

The challenge reached a wider audience on June 8, 2026, after a clip involving Twitch streamer Eric "Erobb221" started getting attention on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit.

The discussion quickly shifted away from the challenge itself and toward concerns about the person doing it. Several Reddit users questioned whether spending weeks alone in a closet was a good idea, especially for a teenager.

One commenter described it as "a truly depressing waste of his youth." Another said they believed the streamer looked like he was having a mental breakdown. Some people were also wondering about possible effects on eyesight after spending so much time in a confined environment.

The streamer previously claimed Twitch banned him over a knife shown on stream

Nearly a year before the solitary confinement challenge started making headlines, pancake_bii posted a video on X discussing a Twitch ban that he believed was unfair.

In the video, posted on June 25, 2025, the streamer claimed Twitch suspended his account after he showed viewers items from his collection during a livestream. According to him, one of those items was a knife.

To defend his stance, Pancake_bii said that he's not showing it or waving it at anybody. He also said that it was purely for self-defense. He questioned why the platform took action against his account and claimed the ban happened "for no reason."

For now, the confinement challenge is still ongoing. Pancake_bii continues broadcasting from inside the closet as the two-month goal moves forward, with viewers continuing to check in on how the experiment plays out.