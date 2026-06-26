The name Kingsman265 has been popping up across the Marvel Rivals community, but this time it isn't because of gameplay. The streamer is facing allegations linked to Twitch's Charged event after a community report questioned how he climbed the competition leaderboard. The claims revolve around whether automated accounts, instead of real viewers, were responsible for a huge chunk of his event score.

The discussion picked up after X user @jitward shared a detailed forensic report based on Twitch chat logs. The report accuses the Marvel Rivals creator of benefiting from bot activity during the June 2026 event. Kingsman265 has denied cheating, saying he never viewbotted and challenging the accusations made against him.

Why Kingsman265's Marvel Rivals event score is being questioned

The controversy goes back to Twitch's Charged event, where Marvel Rivals teamed up with creators and assigned each streamer their own leaderboard. Viewers could support their favorite participant simply by typing "!charge" in chat, with every valid message adding to that creator's total score.

According to the community report, more than 99% of the 1.74 million "!charge" messages credited to Kingsman265 allegedly came from automated accounts rather than actual viewers. The report also claims that just 63 accounts produced around 99% of his opening-night total, while only 10 accounts were responsible for 958,962 charges: over half of his final score.

Why VIP badges became a major part of the allegations

One section of the report focuses on Twitch's chat rules. Normally, users cannot repeatedly send the same message without waiting through a cooldown period. The report argues that dozens of accounts in Kingsman265's chat had VIP or moderator status, allowing them to bypass that restriction and continuously post "!charge."

It also points to Twitch server timestamps, claiming multiple "!charge" messages appeared within the same millisecond. According to the report, "No human presses Enter three times in one millisecond. This is a script." It further alleges that some accounts openly said they were botting before continuing to send messages at rates described as physically impossible.

How Kingsman265 responded to the cheating claims

The streamer has pushed back against the accusations. On X, he argued that he wasn't handing VIP badges to only a handful of suspicious accounts, saying, "I also gave everyone vip," while adding that his larger subscriber count gave him more VIP slots than many other creators.

After another user called him "the worst person in the community," Kingsman265 responded with a broader denial, writing, "What have I ever cheated in? Ranked? No. Tournaments? No. Streams? No. and I've never viewbotted either otherwise I'd get sued by my sponsors." As of now, those statements remain his public response to the allegations shared in the community report.