Imnotkenneth, who is a very famous and popular YouTuber and TikToker, recently posted a YouTube video that has put Twitch streamer "Kvrtez" in the spotlight. The creator uploaded the video on June 5, 2026, titled My Girlfriend Cheated On Me With Her Cousin... In that video, he told viewers about how his ex-girlfriend cheated on him. Although he never directly mentioned Kathelina by name in the video, viewers quickly connected the dots. Kenneth said the two had created content together, dated for a couple of years, and had recently broken up after he allegedly caught her cheating inside his own house. The claim that drew the most attention, however, was his allegation that the other person involved was her blood cousin.

Who is Kathelina, better known as Kvrtez?

Kathelina is a streamer. She streams on Twitch and has over 79k followers. She is also a Twitch partner. Kvrtez started streaming in October 2023 and has built a massive following since then.

In his YouTube video, Kenneth explained that he decided to end the relationship the week before posting the video. While discussing the breakup, he alleged that he discovered his then-girlfriend cheating and described the situation as something he never expected to experience.

One part of the video stood out more than anything else. Kenneth claimed that the person involved was Kathelina's blood cousin. He told viewers that the discovery left him shocked and that he chose to walk away from the relationship rather than react emotionally in the moment.

How Kenneth says he discovered the alleged cheating

Around two minutes into the video, Kenneth shared the details of how he says he became suspicious. According to him, concerns started after he allegedly heard Kathelina speaking with another man over FaceTime while she was inside the restroom.

He then claimed that a high-tech cat litter box equipped with a camera had been placed there. Kenneth said he connected to the device remotely and allegedly saw Kathelina on a FaceTime call while standing in front of a mirror. He described that moment as the point when he believed the relationship was over.

Afterward, Kenneth alleged that he took her phone, locked himself in a room, and went through messages connected to a contact saved as "fav cuzz." He presented this sequence of events as the reason he became convinced of what had happened.

As of the time of writing, Kathelina has not publicly responded to the allegations made by Imnotkenneth. No statement addressing the claims had been posted by the Twitch streamer following the release of Kenneth's video.

Kathelina's Instagram and Twitch accounts are no longer accessible

As people started looking into Kathelina's online presence following Imnotkenneth's video, many noticed that her social media footprint appeared to have changed. At the time of writing, her Twitch channel is no longer accessible, despite previously having nearly 79,000 followers on the platform.

Her Instagram account also appears to be unavailable. It is currently unclear whether the accounts were removed, deactivated, suspended, or made inaccessible by the creator herself. No public explanation has been provided regarding the status of either account.