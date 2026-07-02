You expect players to get red cards at the FIFA World Cup. Fans? Not really. But that's exactly what happened with streamer JasonTheWeen during USA's Round of 32 game against Bosnia and Herzegovina. Instead of just cheering from the stands, he ended up becoming one of the first well-known fans to be shown a red card by a stadium official.

Who is JasonTheWeen?

JasonTheWeen is a 22-year-old Vietnamese-American Twitch streamer from Dallas, Texas. His real name is Jason Nguyen and he has been a pretty popular face in the streaming community since the past 4-5 years

He joined FaZe Clan in 2024 and has become one of Twitch's biggest subscribed creators. He's also known for making funny clips at major events. One of his earlier football-related moments included TV interview pranks during the World Cup where he pretended he couldn't speak English.

Why did JasonTheWeen get a red card while sitting in the crowd?

The moment came from Jason's own livestream and later appeared in a 23-second clip shared by @scubaryan_ on X. Jason was at Levi's Stadium in the San Francisco Bay Area with fellow creators Yugi and Lacy to watch the USA vs Bosnia and Herzegovina knockout match. The group was fully dressed for the occasion with USA jerseys, face paint, and they were cheering loudly with the rest of the American supporters.

During all that, a referee official beside them flashed a red card at Jason. It almost looked like the referee was treating the crowd the same way as players on the pitch. Even though the moment felt pretty lighthearted, it was one of the most unusual fan moments seen at this year's tournament.

USA moved on, but Jason's red card became its own story

The match itself ended with USA beating Bosnia and Herzegovina 2-0. Folarin Balogun and Malik Tillman scored the goals that sent the USMNT into the next round. Balogun also picked up a red card during the game, so it turned into one of those matches where red cards happened both on the field and somehow... in the crowd too.

Since the whole thing was streamed from Jason's own camera, viewers got to see the interaction happen live. The clip spread across X, TikTok, and other platforms, mostly because it's not every day you see someone getting "sent off" without ever stepping onto the pitch. It ended up becoming one of the stranger moments from the 2026 FIFA World Cup so far.