Jabari Brown's name is suddenly all over social media, but not for the reason most people remember him. The young pilot became internet-famous after winning a private jet worth $2 million in one of MrBeast's biggest challenge videos. Now, months later, he's back in the headlines after authorities in Paraguay connected him to a plane carrying marijuana reportedly worth around $3.6 million.

The story quickly grabbed attention because many viewers recognized Brown from the viral MrBeast competition. Reports from Paraguay's National Anti-Drug Secretariat (SENAD) revealed that several Americans were detained after more than 261 kilograms of high-THC marijuana were discovered on a private aircraft that had arrived from Miami. Brown's name appeared among those initially detained, leading many online to wonder what exactly happened and whether the former MrBeast winner was involved.

How Jabari Brown became famous through MrBeast's private jet challenge

Before this incident made headlines, Jabari Brown was best known for competing in a MrBeast video filmed in October. Brown is a native from Jamaica and was the youngest pilot among all the 100 contestants.

MrBeast's challenge made participants go through a lot of different kinds of aviation-themed tasks, like pulling an airplane, enduring powerful jet blasts, and skydiving. Brown eventually outlasted every other competitor and secured the grand prize.

His biggest moment came during the final challenge in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where he managed to remain attached to a private jet positioned on a freeway for more than 19 hours. That performance earned him ownership of the aircraft and turned him into one of the most talked-about contestants in MrBeast history.

What happened in the Paraguay drug trafficking investigation

According to SENAD, authorities intercepted a private aircraft that had arrived from Miami and later discovered 261.6 kilograms of marijuana onboard. The agency stated that the shipment would have an estimated value of around $3.6 million on Brazil's illegal market.

Brown was among four Americans initially detained during the investigation. However, SENAD Minister Jalil Rachid later confirmed that Brown had been released after the Public Prosecutor's Office determined he had no involvement in the incident.

Reports identified Brown as the co-pilot of the aircraft. Officials also noted that the plane involved was not the same jet he won during the MrBeast challenge.

Three other individuals were charged with international drug trafficking and unauthorized possession of narcotic substances. Authorities also reported that the aircraft's pilot had already left Paraguay on a commercial flight before the drugs were discovered.

What Jabari Brown previously said about his aviation career

Long before his name appeared in recent headlines, Brown spoke about his goal of becoming a professional pilot. He explained that he was already qualified to fly commercial aircraft but could not work for an airline because U.S. law requires airline pilots to be at least 21 years old.

Brown also revealed that when MrBeast's team contacted him about the challenge, he agreed before even knowing what the project involved. He later described winning the competition as an overwhelming experience, saying it was difficult to process the fact that he had suddenly become a millionaire and one of the most recognizable faces from a MrBeast video.