GOATANIME, often called just "Anime" by viewers, has found herself at the center of online discussions after a chaotic stretch inside Ice Poseidon's CX Big Brother livestream event. While she isn't one of Kick's biggest creators yet, many people who follow IRL streaming have become familiar with her name over the past few days because of what happened inside the house.

The transgender streamer has around 600 followers on Kick and mostly streams Just Chatting content. She also jumps into gaming from time to time, playing titles such as Battlefield 6, Squad, and Suicide Squad. Outside her own broadcasts, many viewers know her from CX Big Brother, a reality-style livestream project where multiple creators lived together in a mansion while cameras documented everything around the clock.

Why GOATANIME became a major talking point during CX Big Brother

One of the most discussed moments from the event came during a house boxing challenge. GOATANIME was matched up against fellow contestant and influencer TreyLiving.

At first, she described the fight as something being done "for the content." What started as a challenge between housemates didn't stay light for long. TreyLiving began throwing punches that connected with Anime's face, changing the tone of the match almost immediately.

Seeing herself at a disadvantage, Anime started grabbing onto TreyLiving in an attempt to slow him down and reduce his momentum. Other contestants watching nearby eventually stepped in and called for the fight to stop after noticing how one-sided things had become.

Ice Poseidon reacts to GOATANIME and TreyLiving's clash

The confrontation didn't fully end when others tried separating them. According to clips from the broadcast, Anime continued attempting to strike TreyLiving even after a break had been called. Once both contestants ended up on the floor, the challenge was officially stopped.

On June 21, 2026, footage from the altercation began circulating online. Ice Poseidon was present during the incident and stepped in while criticizing TreyLiving's actions. He told him to relax and said the situation had gone too far.

GOATANIME's journey in the event came to an end the next day

The next major development happened on June 22 when housemates voted on who should leave the competition. GOATANIME ended up receiving enough votes to be eliminated from CX Big Brother.

Despite being voted out, she thanked everyone involved and described the experience positively. She explained that the experience was a first for her and she was very humbled that people included her and gave her a chance in the project.

Anime also shared her thoughts on why the result didn't surprise her. According to her, she believed the decision had been heading in that direction regardless of what she did inside the house. She pointed to what she felt was bias among contestants and argued that even increasing her participation wasn't changing opinions.

Ice Poseidon disagreed with the outcome. He suggested the remaining contestants had made the wrong choice, claiming they had gone against what much of the chat appeared to want. He even described GOATANIME as a fan favorite while reacting to the elimination.