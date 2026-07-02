If you've been following football content during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, chances are you've come across FreddyLA7. The German X user built a huge following after documenting a road trip across the United States, sharing restaurant reviews, football experiences, and stops from different cities along the way. Then, just when his account was growing faster than ever, it suddenly disappeared. Fans all over social media started worrying about what might have happened to him.

Why FreddyLA7 deleted his X account during his viral road trip

According to Freddy, deleting the account wasn't a last-minute reaction. He said, "This was the plan all along, even before we started the World Cup trip."

He also explained that the trip had started feeling different from what he originally wanted. In his words, "Too many people seem to have a problem with us having a genuinely good time here in the country." Freddy said the goal was simply to document a road trip, and he never expected that people would question it the way they did.

The unexpected deletion left many people wondering what happened. By the end of June, Freddy had crossed 270,000 followers, met celebrities like Ella Langley, and even claimed that radio stations and Netflix were asking him to check his DMs. But instead of riding that momentum, he removed his X account on June 30 and later explained his decision through Instagram Stories.

What FreddyLA7 said about the criticism and sponsorship rumors

One topic Freddy wanted to clear up was the claim that this had been his first visit to the United States. He said he had already told followers earlier that he'd visited before, but only famous tourist spots like New York City, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. The places featured during this road trip, especially across the South, were completely new to him, which is why his reactions looked like a first-time visitor.

He also denied making money from undisclosed sponsorships during the journey. "I've genuinely made 0 cents from sponsorships or anything," he wrote. Freddy even shared that he spent $1,200 to watch Germany lose to Paraguay instead of accepting free access through sponsorships because he felt paid promotions would have changed the normal road-trip experience he wanted to document.