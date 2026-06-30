A flight from Berlin to Austria has unexpectedly put German fitness influencer Edda Elisa in the spotlight. The creator says she was stopped at the boarding gate by Lufthansa staff because of what she was wearing, and her account of the incident has since been widely shared online. According to Elisa, the issue wasn't her ticket or luggage; it was her gym outfit. The influencer says she was traveling during a 30°C heatwave wearing a sports bra-style crop top and shorts when a staff member allegedly told her she looked "naked." She later shared a video explaining what happened from her perspective, while Lufthansa has since responded publicly, saying the wording she described does not match the airline's standards and confirming that the incident is being reviewed internally.

Who is Edda Elisa and what kind of content does she make?

Edda Elisa is a German fitness influencer and TikTok star. Her full name is Edda Elisa Pilz. She has millions of followers all over social media and is quite popular. Her fitness content is loved by fans all over Germany and she is also one of Germany's most famous fitness creators. Her latest viral moment, though, has nothing to do with the gym. Instead, it's about an airport experience that she says left her embarrassed and confused.

What does Edda Elisa say happened before her Lufthansa flight?

In a video shared after the incident, Elisa said she was about to scan her boarding pass when a Lufthansa employee stopped her from getting on the plane. She recalled being told, "You can't board like that," and after asking why, she says the employee replied, "You're not wearing anything. You're naked."

Elisa says she then took a jacket out of her carry-on and put it on. But according to her, that still wasn't enough. She claims she was asked to zip the jacket all the way up so that her chest was fully covered before she was finally allowed to board. She also said the employee blamed her for delaying the flight. Speaking about the situation, Elisa said, "If there are rules, I accept them. But then show them to me." She also questioned whether the rules were being applied equally, saying, "Men get straight onto the plane when they're coming back from Mallorca."

How did Lufthansa respond to the incident?

After the video gained attention, Lufthansa released a statement addressing the claims. The airline said the alleged use of the word "naked" does not reflect its standards for dealing with passengers. It also explained that it expects travelers to wear clothing that is appropriate for public travel and does not negatively affect the well-being of passengers from different cultural backgrounds.

The airline added that this expectation is part of its Conditions of Carriage and that employees are expected to use their judgment when applying those rules. Lufthansa also confirmed that it takes reports like this seriously and is conducting an internal review of what happened, although it said it could not comment on individual passengers or employees because of privacy requirements.