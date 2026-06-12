If you've been following social media lately, you might have definitely seen or heard about Chanida Natalie at atleast once. Chanida is getting a lot more attention online after streamer Marlon proposed to her. A video of the proposal was recently shared on her Instagram page, and fans quickly noticed that it was her latest post. Marlon also dropped a heart emoji in the comments, which only made people even more curious about their relationship.

A lot of Marlon's followers already knew who Chanida was. She has been showing up in his content for quite some time now, whether it's TikToks, Instagram posts, or other social media updates. Recently, an account called @MarlonDaily even referred to her as the streamer's fiancée. With people seeing her name everywhere, many are now wondering who Chanida actually is and how long she has been part of Marlon's life.

Chanida has been a familiar face in Marlon's content for a while

Reports say Chanida and Marlon have been together since 2025. Since then, fans have spotted her in several of the streamer's posts and videos. While many people first came across her through Marlon, she didn't just stay in the background.

She has built her own social media presence and picked up followers interested in lifestyle, fashion, and creator culture content. So even though her connection with Marlon brought extra attention, she already had people following her for her own content too.

Marlon once called Chanida his "rock"

Months before the proposal, Marlon spoke about Chanida while he was in the UK during April 2026. He told viewers that she had been his "rock" for a long time and said she had always been there for him no matter what was happening.

He also explained that his community already knew how important she was in his life. According to Marlon, one thing he didn't want was for her to feel hidden from his audience. Those comments gave fans a better idea of how serious the relationship already was before the engagement happened.

Other streamers had plenty to say about the proposal

The engagement also caught the attention of other creators. Felix "xQc" reacted to the news and said he thought it was "very cool." He said he respected people who choose a more traditional path involving marriage, kids, and family life, adding that it's something he doesn't see very often anymore.

Twitch streamer Cinna had a much different reaction. After finding out about the engagement, she sounded completely shocked and asked if Marlon was really engaged.

For now, the proposal video remains the biggest update shared by Chanida herself. It also marks the latest chapter in a relationship that Marlon's audience has been watching develop since 2025.