Over the last few days, several posts on X have spread quickly online about Camana, who is currently the CEO of Vtuber agency Luminara. A lot of VTubers have accused him of inappropriate behavior, manipulation, and sexual misconduct. Before the controversy, Luminara was mostly known as a growing agency focused on supporting VTuber talent. The company described itself as a platform centered around creative freedom, ethical practices, diversity, and sustainable growth for creators.

Camana had also previously shared details about the company's finances, claiming Luminara earned around $7,434 in its first six months while taking “0%” from talents. According to him, the revenue came from ads and partnerships, and all earnings went back into staff, creators, and outsourced work. Now, though, the conversation online has completely shifted after allegations from VTubers CharlotteVeil and Starhabit started gaining traction across social media.

CharlotteVeil accuses Camana of sexual misconduct and manipulative behavior

One of the biggest allegations came from VTuber CharlotteVeil, who said she had been seeing Camana for around 18 days while discussing the possibility of becoming a couple. In her post, she described him as being “very pushy” regarding intimacy and claimed several interactions made her uncomfortable.

CharlotteVeil alleged that Camana repeatedly pressured physical interactions, including public behavior she said she was not comfortable with. While she stated that she did give consent during intimate moments, she also explained that the overall experience felt uncomfortable and emotionally distressing to her afterwards.

She also claimed Camana showed patterns of “love bombing,” saying he allegedly told her “I love you” very early into their relationship and suggested she move in with him so he could “take care of everything.” According to CharlotteVeil, these actions reminded her of narcissistic behavior patterns she had experienced before.

Claims involving another Luminara talent added more attention to the controversy

In her statement, CharlotteVeil also talked about another Luminara-affiliated talent whom she believed Camana was overly focused on. She claimed he repeatedly commented on the creator's appearance and allegedly tried to buy her gifts. CharlotteVeil said this behavior made her uncomfortable, although she admitted she could not confirm his intentions for certain.

She later explained that after speaking privately with another alleged victim, she noticed similarities in the behavior patterns being described. According to her post, the other woman allegedly described receiving intense attention, emotional attachment, and offers involving travel and living arrangements.

These additional claims caused even more discussions online, especially after CharlotteVeil said the other alleged victim became emotional while speaking about the situation.

VTuber Starhabit also criticized Camana's leadership and workplace behavior

VTuber and Twitch streamer Starhabit later shared her own experience working with Luminara. Unlike CharlotteVeil's allegations, Starhabit focused more on workplace conduct and professionalism inside the agency.

In her statement, she claimed meetings that were supposed to focus on business would often shift into unrelated conversations. She also accused Camana of making uncomfortable jokes during discussions instead of properly handling agency matters.

Starhabit further alleged that she did not receive the level of support she expected after joining Luminara. According to her, communication issues and lack of proper management became frustrating throughout her time there.

As of now, Camana has not publicly responded to the allegations. Reports also claim that his official X account appears to have been deleted.