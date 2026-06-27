Dalton "ChudTheBuilder" is already facing serious legal trouble, and now a fresh set of allegations has put his name back into online discussions. This time, the claims come from YouTuber BabyJayne, who recently uploaded a 43-minute video titled Chud The Chaser. In the video, she alleges that she had a personal and intimate relationship with the streamer in 2025 and also shares what she says are photos and private messages connected to him.

None of the new claims made by BabyJayne have been independently verified. As of now, ChudTheBuilder has not publicly responded to the allegations in her video. The accusations also come while the streamer remains in custody after a judge reportedly denied his request to lower his $1 million bond on June 3, 2026. Public records cited in reports show he continues to face charges that include attempted murder along with multiple firearm and assault-related offenses.

BabyJayne claims she was involved with ChudTheBuilder in 2025

Early in her video, BabyJayne says, "Yeah, so last year, May 2025, I fu**ed ChudTheBuilder." She goes on to describe what she says was their relationship and displays several images she alleges show the two of them together. One of those photos appears to show the streamer kissing her on the cheek.

She also reads what she says are screenshots of conversations involving Chud and the mother of his child. According to BabyJayne, those exchanges included comments about why he preferred being with transgender women. One of the alleged messages states:

"Back in the day, when women were made to be feminine, society was at its best..."

After reading the messages, BabyJayne described the comments as "basically just very misogynistic."

She also describes their alleged relationship and shared personal experiences

Later in the video, BabyJayne talks about what she says happened between them after they became closer. She alleges their relationship eventually became physically intimate, describing it as reaching the point of "stimulated sex."

She also shares her personal impression of ChudTheBuilder during that period, saying he could switch moods very quickly. According to her, "Chud was very intense. There was kind of a Ted Bundy vibe to him at times." She adds that he was "bigger than me" and could go from being "overly affectionate to annoyed and angry very quickly."

BabyJayne further claims that ChudTheBuilder told her "I love you" on several occasions. She says she responded the same way, explaining, "Part of me didn't want to upset him. Maybe part of both of us meant it a little. We're both broken people."

As of publication, ChudTheBuilder has not issued a public statement addressing the specific allegations made in BabyJayne's video.