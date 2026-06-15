Adin Ross is one of the biggest names on Kick and his love life has been a constant talking point for fans since he first rose to fame. In 2025 he started dropping hints about someone named Isa during his streams and the internet has been trying to piece together who she is ever since. The relationship has never been officially confirmed but the clues keep coming. The woman at the center of all the speculation is Isa, whose Instagram handle is @isavbarr. Fans first started hearing her name mentioned during Adin Ross's Kick streams in 2025 and the mentions became more frequent as the year went on.

Ross himself confirmed on a June 9, 2025 collab stream with N3on that he had a girlfriend, saying: "I have a girlfriend. Okay? I have a girlfriend. I have a girlfriend!" He did not name her on that stream but added: "Dude, it feels so good. You know, like, I don't even know, man."

By July 2025, fans were asking whether Isa would appear on stream. Ross addressed it directly, telling his chat: "No, no, no. It's going to happen, chat. We're going to ease into it. Alright? We're going to ease into it. We'll start with Minecraft, then IRL." He has since reportedly confirmed that Isa has been living with him and even referred to her as "the GOAT" during a conversation with DJ Scheme.

Did Adin Ross And Isa Make Their Relationship Official

On March 9, 2026, X account @Kick_Champ posted claiming Adin Ross and Isa had made their relationship public through an Instagram post, describing her as his fiancée. The post spread fast but there was a catch. Kick Champ is widely known for posting speculative content and neither Adin nor Isa officially confirmed anything connected to that post.

What fans did notice was that around the same time Isa posted a slideshow on her Instagram @isavbarr featuring photos of her in various outfits and one photo of someone holding a large bouquet of roses. The last image in that slideshow was a photo of Adin Ross during one of his P.O. box streams. It was enough to fuel the speculation further without actually confirming anything.

Adin Ross Girlfriend History Before Isa

Before Isa came into the picture, Adin Ross's most talked about relationship was with Pamela "Pamibaby" Garryoffy, a social media influencer and TikTok creator from Dubai. The two were publicly dating in 2022 before splitting in early 2023. Pamibaby announced the breakup on Instagram around a month after it happened.

After Pamibaby, Adin was linked to Demisux. The situation was complicated from the start. Adin made it seem like they were together, but Demisux publicly stated they had never actually been in a relationship. By February 2024, Adin said he wanted to take a break from romance entirely.

What We Still Do Not Know About Adin Ross And Isa

As of June 2026, neither Adin Ross nor Isa has issued an official public statement confirming they are in a relationship. Adin has acknowledged having a girlfriend on stream and has spoken warmly about her multiple times. Isa's Instagram presence and the photo of Adin in her slideshow suggest the two are close. But the actual confirmation has not come.

Adin Ross has confirmed plans to bring Isa on stream, most recently suggesting a 24-hour stream together is in the works. Until that actually happens, the relationship remains the worst-kept secret in the Kick streaming community.