QTCinderella surprised listeners during a recent episode of the Fear& podcast after revealing that she has been institutionalized and is currently undergoing an intensive treatment program. The Twitch streamer did not go into full detail about her situation but shared enough to explain why her recent appearance on the show was unusual. According to her, most of her days are structured around therapy, leaving little free time outside of the program. The conversation happened around the 18-minute mark of the episode featuring co-hosts HasanAbi, AustinShow, and Will Neff. While discussing unrelated topics, QTCinderella briefly addressed her current circumstances and explained that she was speaking from a weekend pass granted by the facility where she is staying.

QTCinderella says her days revolve around therapy from morning until evening

During the discussion, the Streamer Awards host described what a typical day currently looks like for her. She said her therapy sessions run from 9 AM until 5 PM, followed by dinner at 6 PM. After that, she has some personal time before lights out at 11 PM.

She also joked about some parts of the schedule while making it clear that her days are heavily structured around treatment. Although she did not explain the specific type of therapy she is receiving, she repeatedly stressed that she is doing okay and plans to speak more about everything at a later time.

The reason QTCinderella could join the podcast despite treatment

One of the more notable details she shared was that visitors are only allowed on weekends. She explained that she had earned weekend privileges, which allowed her to leave and participate in the podcast recording.

QTCinderella also described the appearance itself as part of her exposure therapy. She said the process was helping again, even if it felt strange. While discussing that experience, she briefly commented on the challenges of being a public figure online, saying that the internet can be abusive.

Her comments come weeks after an emotional message about her dog Swift

Before her podcast appearance, QTCinderella shared a deeply personal message on X following the death of her dog, Swift. The pet had been part of her life for 15 years, and she described the loss as devastating.

In the post, she wrote that Swift had been the first thing she saw every morning and the last thing she saw before going to sleep. She said she felt shattered by the loss and described him as the most consistent source of love in her life. The message also included memories from when she first got him after responding to a Craigslist advertisement while she was still in high school.