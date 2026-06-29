ExtraEmily is once again getting called out online after a scary moment from her latest livestream started getting shared across Reddit and X. During an IRL stream on June 28, 2026, the Twitch streamer was driving while talking to her chat when she nearly got into a car accident. The clip, taken from around the 1 hour 25 minute mark of her broadcast, shows things getting a bit too close for comfort. The moment happened while Emily was making a turn. She appeared to be looking at her phone instead of the road and didn't seem to notice a Mazda SUV coming towards her. Just before the two vehicles could collide, she quickly turned her car away. The other driver also honked, which seemed to alert her in time. Luckily, no crash happened.

ExtraEmily admitted it was her mistake and explained the autopilot part

Emily didn't ignore what happened. Right after the close call, she admitted she messed up and apologized on stream. She said, "Oh, sorry! My bad! That was my bad. I've got to check my... whoopsies!" She also thanked the fact that the other driver used the horn, saying that helped avoid something much worse.

She then explained that she had been using her Tesla's autopilot before the incident. According to her, she had just switched it off when everything happened. "I had autopilot on, and then I literally switched it off. Hmm... and then that's when that happened, bro," she told viewers. Emily also said she usually drives with autopilot and added that they were almost at their destination.

The clip also reminded people of another driving incident from last year

This isn't the first time Emily has landed in trouble because of driving on stream. Back in April 2025, another clip from one of her IRL streams showed her running a red light while looking at her phone. That video spread online too, and Twitch suspended her channel the very next day.

After that suspension, Emily posted an update on Discord saying her Twitch account had received a one-day ban for distracted driving.

The latest clip also got plenty of comments on Reddit's r/LivestreamFail. One user wrote, "Reading chat and driving. Classic." Another said, "People should face actual consequences when they do this **** on stream." Some others were more worried than angry, saying they don't want to see someone get seriously hurt because a streamer is paying attention to chat instead of the road.