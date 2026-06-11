Braden Peters, better known online as Clavicular, is finding himself at the center of a very different conversation than usual. The 20-year-old content creator built his audience by talking about appearance, self-improvement, and looksmaxxing. Now, people are discussing his own appearance after he revealed the results of a recent rhinoplasty procedure.

The discussion started after Peters shared before-and-after photos of his nose surgery. The procedure was performed by celebrity plastic surgeon Michael Salzhauer, widely known online as Dr. Miami. Once the comparison images started circulating across X, TikTok, and livestream communities, opinions split almost instantly. Some viewers thought the change looked good, while others argued it completely altered the facial features that made him recognizable in the first place.

Why people can't stop comparing Clavicular's before-and-after photos

A large part of the debate wasn't really about the surgery itself. Instead, many comments focused on whether the procedure changed the overall character of his face.

Several users looking at the comparison photos said they preferred his previous appearance. Some felt his older look stood out more, while the new version appeared more similar to current cosmetic beauty trends. One comment claimed he had more character before the operation, while another bluntly stated that he looked better prior to surgery.

The criticism kept growing as more screenshots and reposts appeared online. For many people, the discussion became less about whether the surgery was successful and more about whether unique facial features should be changed at all.

Fans and critics disagree on the final results

Not every critical comment treated the photos as the final outcome. A number of people pointed out that recovery after rhinoplasty can involve swelling, which may affect how the nose looks in the early stages.

One user said the result looked uncanny and didn't seem to fit his face. Another hoped the appearance was only temporary swelling rather than the final result. These comments added another layer to the conversation, with some viewers questioning whether it was too early to judge the procedure at all.

Supporters also pushed back against the criticism. While negative reactions dominated much of the discussion, some fans said they believed the surgery improved his appearance and argued that the backlash was overblown.

Clavicular responded with humor instead of defending himself

While debate continued across social media, Clavicular didn't spend time arguing with critics.

Instead, he leaned into the jokes. He uploaded a TikTok video featuring himself standing next to a Michael Jackson impersonator and added the caption, "Who had a better nose job?"

The post suggested he wasn't taking the criticism too seriously. So, it was evident that he handled the situation very maturely by making fun of himself instead of letting others roast him.