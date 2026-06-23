For weeks, N3on and Alabama Barker were basically everywhere online. One day they were filming dates, shopping together, and appearing in each other's streams. The next, both were making claims about what really happened behind the scenes. What started as a content partnership slowly turned into one of the most talked-about influencer fallouts of 2026. The reason this story got so much attention isn't just because of who they are.

N3on is one of Kick's biggest streamers, known for turning his personal life into content. Alabama Barker, daughter of Travis Barker, already had a massive online following before the two started appearing together. Their videos looked close enough to fuel relationship rumors, but months later both would describe the situation very differently. By late June, the conversation had shifted from dates and gifts to NDA warnings, friend-zoning accusations, and disagreements about what their connection actually meant.

How N3on and Alabama Barker became one of the internet's most talked-about duos

The collaboration began around April 2026. Their content wasn't limited to one type of video either. Fans watched them play pickleball, go shopping, visit attractions, and spend time together on stream. Some clips even showed Alabama introducing him to her father, Travis Barker.

One moment that stood out early involved an NDA. Before entering her home, N3on was asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement on a tablet. At the time, it was treated like a joke and became a memorable clip among viewers. Nobody knew then that the same NDA would later become a major talking point in their fallout.

Their content kept getting bigger. Expensive gifts entered the picture, including designer items that N3on reportedly purchased for Alabama. The more they appeared together, the more viewers assumed they were becoming a real couple rather than just content collaborators.

Why the relationship rumors became so complicated

Despite how things looked publicly, N3on later said they were never officially dating. According to him, he developed genuine feelings while repeatedly being told they were only friends.

That claim became one of the biggest points of disagreement after their split. N3on alleged that he was emotionally invested and spending heavily while still being placed in the friend zone. He also claimed Alabama became upset when he talked to other people or moved on, despite allegedly interacting with other men herself during that period.

Several moments added fuel to those conversations. There were reports of arguments off-camera, emotional exchanges, and incidents that viewers described as feeling more like relationship problems than friendship issues.

What happened when everything fell apart

Things reached a breaking point around June 21, 2026. N3on was reportedly with his ex, Daniela Rivera, and his clips were all over social media.

Around the same time, Alabama addressed the situation and moved away from their joint content. Her comments framed the collaboration differently, describing it as content-driven rather than a genuine relationship.

N3on responded publicly soon after. In videos and livestreams, he argued that he had been clear about his feelings while Alabama had benefited from the attention, gifts, and content without wanting the same kind of relationship. He also pushed back against claims that they had ever been a real couple, saying she had consistently described them as friends.

The NDA warning that added another layer to the controversy

The discussion changed again when N3on claimed Alabama contacted him about speaking publicly. According to him, she reminded him that he had signed an NDA and warned of possible legal consequences if he continued discussing her on stream.

N3on reacted to the messages live, expressing frustration and suggesting that she was trying to stop him from telling his side of the story.

Alabama's position has been different. She has described the situation as content-focused and has accused N3on of wanting a relationship that she did not. Some accounts also include claims that she viewed his actions as controlling or manipulative.