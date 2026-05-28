Wendy Ortiz is getting major attention online after she suffered a wardrobe malfunction and appeared topless in front of a camera on May 27, 2026. The videos quickly sparked conversations online after viewers noticed what appeared to be an accidental wardrobe malfunction during the broadcast. As the clips spread, many people started debating who was responsible for the moment, with some social media users pointing fingers at her cameraman, Diego.

Later that same day, Wendy decided to address everything directly during a livestream. Instead of blaming anyone involved, the 22-year-old made it clear that she did not think Diego was at fault. She repeatedly told viewers that nobody intentionally caused the situation and described the whole thing as “just embarrassing.” Wendy also explained that her biggest concern was how people would react to the clips online, especially in TikTok comment sections where moments like these tend to spread fast.

Wendy Ortiz says viewers should stop bringing up the viral clip in TikTok comments

During her stream, Wendy told fans she didn't really care about the videos continuing to exist online, even admitting that once something hits the internet, it usually stays there forever. Still, she asked viewers not to flood her TikTok comments with references to the wardrobe malfunction because she did not want to constantly see reminders of the incident while scrolling through her page.

She also said the situation was embarrassing for her personally and mentioned being a mother while explaining why she wanted the topic to die down. Wendy tried to move the conversation away from the incident completely, saying that continuing to discuss it would only push more people to search for the clips themselves.

Plaqueboymax reacts to Wendy Ortiz while social media keeps talking

As clips of Wendy continued spreading online, streamer Plaqueboymax also entered the conversation during one of his broadcasts. Reacting to a post about Wendy on X, he openly called her his “woman crush” and said she deserved more love online. His comments quickly made rounds across social media as viewers clipped and reposted the moment.

This is not the first time the Ortiz family has ended up in online discussions either. Back in December 2025, Wendy's sister Evelyn Ortiz went viral after being confronted by a waitress over leaving a $5 tip on a $250 bill. With Wendy now trending again, social media users have once again turned their attention toward the popular content creator and her online presence.