WatchMojo is getting a lot of criticism after one of its recent YouTube videos ended up upsetting Genna Bain, the wife of late gaming commentator John "TotalBiscuit" Bain. The channel uploaded a countdown video focused on creators who made content while dealing with terminal illnesses, but it wasn't the topic itself that caused the biggest issue. Instead, the controversy started because of how the video was put together and what viewers saw during it. After Genna shared her thoughts publicly, many people started looking more closely at the upload and questioning some of the decisions made by the channel.

Why Genna Bain had a problem with WatchMojo's video

On June 1, 2026, WatchMojo uploaded a 12-minute video called 10 YouTubers Who Made Videos When They Knew They Were Dying. The list included several well-known creators, including TotalBiscuit, Technoblade, Talia Castellano, PeeWeeToms, and Jenny Appleford.

The video was monetized. It also originally included promotion for Fate & Fortune, a song from SoundMojo's BALANCE album. According to the available information, the song was created using AI.

A few days later, on June 7, Genna Bain posted on X about the video. She said that having her late husband featured in what she described as a monetized "lazy listicle" was already difficult to see. But what bothered her even more was the promotion of the AI-generated music project inside the same video.

She called the decision "unforgivable" and said WatchMojo "should be ashamed."

The part of the video that upset her the most

Genna's criticism wasn't only about the existence of the promotion. She specifically pointed to where it appeared.

According to her post, the music promotion showed up right after the section discussing TotalBiscuit and right before the video moved on to Technoblade.

She said the placement made the situation feel much worse and accused the channel of knowing exactly what it was doing.

In the same post, she described the move as "ghoulish" and said she had been feeling sick to her stomach ever since seeing it. Her comments quickly became the main focus of the discussion surrounding the upload.

WatchMojo changes the video after receiving backlash

After the criticism, WatchMojo made changes to the upload. The promotional segment for Fate & Fortune was removed from the video. The company also posted a statement in a pinned YouTube comment explaining its side of things.

In the message, WatchMojo said it recognized what it called "unintended and accidental insensitivity." The channel said it had listened to the feedback, updated parts of the video description, and agreed that the music promotion should not have been included in that particular video.

The company also acknowledged that mistakes can happen and thanked viewers who pointed out what it described as an oversight.

What is the situation now?

WatchMojo's statement also mentioned that 100% of the proceeds from the video would be donated through its MojoGives charitable initiative. According to the comment, the initiative supports several charities, including organizations connected to colon cancer causes.

As of writing, Genna Bain has not publicly responded to WatchMojo's statement or commented on the changes that were made after her criticism.