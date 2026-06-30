Valkyrae has made it pretty clear where she stands when it comes to Nina Lin's return to Twitch. During a recent livestream, the YouTuber said she genuinely couldn't believe Nina was back on the platform after everything that's happened over the past year. In her opinion, this isn't something that should've ended with a few temporary suspensions. She feels Twitch should've gone all the way and handed out a permanent ban instead.

Valkyrae says Nina Lin should be permanently banned on Twitch

While talking on stream, Valkyrae mentioned the allegations involving DisguisedToast from a 2025 creator event. According to those allegations, Nina Lin interrupted him while he was getting a massage and allegedly touched him without consent, making him uncomfortable during the interaction.

She also pointed to another clip that resurfaced from 2024. In that stream, Nina was accused of grabbing and holding down FaZe Silky's assistant, Said, while Zoe Spencer twerked on him. For Valkyrae, these weren't isolated moments. She basically argued that when multiple incidents like this keep happening, short bans don't really make sense anymore.

What pushed Valkyrae to say that wasn't just one controversy. She brought up the sexual assault allegations involving DisguisedToast and FaZe Silky's assistant Said, along with Nina Lin's arrest in New York last month. Looking at all of it together, Valkyrae said she doesn't understand why Twitch keeps giving the streamer another chance.

Her recent New York arrest also came up during the discussion

Valkyrae also referenced Nina Lin's June 13, 2026 arrest in New York City. The incident happened during the Knicks championship celebrations near Bryant Park.

Reports said Nina climbed onto a moving Amazon delivery truck while recording herself and chanting, "Knicks in 5." Police eventually took her into custody and charged her with disorderly conduct. She was later released with a desk appearance ticket after spending a few hours in custody.

Nina Lin apologized before, but the criticism never really stopped

Nina Lin has previously admitted that some of her actions were "inexcusable" and said she wanted to speak with the people involved personally. But that didn't end the criticism. Some people later accused her of making jokes after apologizing, which led to questions about how genuine those apologies really were.

The conversation around Valkyrae's clip has also split opinion. Some backed her call for stronger accountability, while others accused her of being inconsistent because of her own associations with other creators.

Separately, DisguisedToast has previously spoken publicly about feeling uncomfortable during the alleged encounter, while creators like MoistCr1TiKaL criticized Twitch's short suspensions, keeping the wider debate focused on consent, platform moderation, and whether the site's enforcement has been consistent.