Twitch streamer Kathelina, aka "Kvrtez," has been facing a lot of backlash and criticism since the past week after she was alleged of cheating by Imnotkenneth. On June 6, 2026, Imnotkenneth posted a video on YouTube, where he said that her girlfriend cheated on him with her own blood cousin. He made a lot of allegations and also told how he found out about the cheating incident. Since that video went viral, Kathelina started getting hate comments and people from all over social media were asking her to respond.

Then, after three days, Kathelina finally decided to address the allegations and the cheating controversy herself and released a video on her YouTube channel with the title My Truth… The video focused less on disputing claims and more on her own actions, with the streamer saying she wanted to take responsibility for mistakes she believes she made.

What Kathelina said in her response video

One of the first things Kathelina did in the video was apologize. She said the person most affected by the situation was her ex-boyfriend and acknowledged that she had hurt him. She also apologized to supporters who felt disappointed by everything that had come out publicly.

Rather than shifting blame, Kathelina said there were things she was not proud of and that she needed to own up to them. In her message, she specifically mentioned that she had failed to consider her ex-boyfriend's feelings when making certain decisions and expressed regret over that.

Why the streamer says she is stepping away from content

After addressing the allegations, Kathelina spoke about the relationship itself. According to her, things were not as perfect as they may have appeared from the outside. She said she had reached a very dark place during that period of her life and felt like she had lost herself while in the relationship.

That led into the biggest announcement from the video. Kathelina revealed that she plans to take time away from creating content and focus on getting professional help. She explained that she wants to reflect on her actions, work on herself, and try to become a better person for both herself and the people around her.

Has Imnotkenneth responded to Kathelina's video?

For now, there has been no public response from Imnotkenneth regarding Kathelina's June 9 statement.

As things stand, his original video and Kathelina's response remain the two public accounts of the situation. No additional comments from him had been issued at the time her video was circulating online.