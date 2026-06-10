A public dispute between Twitch streamer Kathelina, better known as Kvrtez, and her former boyfriend Kenneth “Imnotkenneth” has taken a much more serious turn. On June 9, 2026, Kathelina uploaded a YouTube video titled My Truth..., where she addressed allegations made against her and spoke at length about her own experiences during their relationship. The video was originally posted as a response to claims that she had cheated on Imnotkenneth with her blood cousin. But a few minutes into the video, the conversation shifted away from those accusations. Instead, Kathelina began describing what she says happened behind the scenes during their two-and-a-half-year relationship, making a series of allegations against her ex-boyfriend.

Kathelina says the relationship was toxic and unhealthy from both sides

Around the four-minute mark, Kathelina described the relationship as one that was built on unhealthy emotional attachment. She acknowledged that neither person handled everything perfectly and said there were mistakes on both sides.

While discussing why she decided to speak publicly, the streamer argued that viewers were only hearing one version of events. According to her, if her own actions were being discussed online, then the things she allegedly experienced during the relationship should also be part of the conversation.

She went on to claim that her former boyfriend was not the person he appeared to be publicly and accused him of subjecting her to verbal, mental, and physical abuse throughout their time together.

Abuse allegations include anger issues, intimidation, and physical confrontations

Kathelina's allegations were rather long. She said that Imnotkenneth was short-tempered and had major anger issues. So, he often used to lash out and take out his anger on her. She said that he used to punch things in the house and also sometimes do damage to wires and other things during arguments, and yell when conflicts escalated.

According to her account, the emotional impact of those incidents extended beyond the arguments themselves. She alleged that she was repeatedly made to feel responsible for problems in the relationship and said she was often left questioning herself after confrontations.

The streamer also described several incidents that she says crossed into physical intimidation. She alleged there were two or three occasions where Imnotkenneth approached her without being provoked and pinned her against a wall in a chokehold. Kathelina said she told him to stop because she was scared, but claimed the behavior continued.

Kathelina accuses Imnotkenneth of sexual assault in emotional statement

The most serious allegation came shortly afterward. Before discussing it, Kathelina acknowledged that accusations of sexual assault are significant and said she understood many people would question her account.

She then alleged that an incident occurred while both of them were drinking. According to Kathelina, her ex-boyfriend forced himself on her despite her repeatedly asking him to stop. She said the encounter caused her pain and claimed she cried during the incident.

Kathelina further alleged that she suffered an internal injury and stated that she documented the aftermath by recording video footage and taking photographs of the damage she says resulted from the encounter.

As of this writing, Imnotkenneth has not publicly responded to the allegations made against him in Kathelina's YouTube video.