Twitch streamer Imnotkenneth has gone viral after sharing an unusual story about how he says he discovered his girlfriend was being unfaithful. In a YouTube video, Kenneth claimed he caught Kathelina, his partner of two years and a fellow streamer, through footage captured by a camera built into their smart cat litter box. The video quickly spread online and sparked major discussion across streaming communities. According to Kenneth, his suspicions started when Kathelina repeatedly took FaceTime calls from her cousin while inside a locked bathroom. He said the behavior seemed unusual and became more concerning after he overheard a conversation that made him question what was happening behind the closed door.

Imnotkenneth Says Smart Litter Box Camera Revealed Alleged Cheating

Kenneth explained in the video that he suddenly remembered the bathroom contained a high-tech litter box equipped with a built-in camera. Curious about what was happening, he remotely accessed the camera feed and claims he witnessed behavior that confirmed his concerns about the relationship.

Rather than confronting her immediately, Kenneth said he waited until she came out. He then asked for her phone, went into another room, and locked the door. Audio included in the video reportedly captures Kathelina asking him to open the door and return her phone while he tells her to leave the house.

Kenneth later claimed he checked recently deleted content on her device, including messages, social media conversations, and notes. According to him, he found exchanges that convinced him the relationship was over. He also stated that he had spent more than $50,000 during their two-year relationship before deciding to end things immediately.

Kathelina Remains Silent As Imnotkenneth's Video Spreads Online

As the story continued gaining attention, many viewers focused on what happened after the video was released. The situation quickly moved beyond a private breakup and became one of the most talked-about topics among streaming audiences this week.

Following the video's release, Kathelina's Instagram and Twitch accounts were reportedly deactivated. She has not issued any public statement addressing Kenneth's claims, leaving many questions unanswered as online discussions continue to grow around the situation.

The incident also reminded viewers of other public streamer breakups. In 2024, Twitch streamer Lil Gara went viral after discovering alleged relationship issues during a live restaurant stream. Whether Kenneth's story changes anything in the streaming world remains to be seen, but it once again shows how personal relationships can become major internet news almost overnight.